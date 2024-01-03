Marvel and YouTooz Unveil Spider-Man Vinyl Figures Inspired by Iconic Comic Book Covers

Marvel, the titan of the comic world, has teamed up with YouTooz, the innovative company known for its unique collectibles, to unleash a new series of vinyl figures inspired by the spectacular Spider-Man. The collection, a fusion of iconic comic book artistry and pop culture style, transforms beloved Spider-Man covers into three-dimensional forms, delivering a fresh perspective on these timeless pieces.

Immersive Comic Book Covers Turned Collectibles

The collection comprises three distinctive figures, each standing at 5 inches tall and bringing to life the legendary comic book covers of Amazing Fantasy 15, The Amazing Spider-Man 50, and Web of Spider-Man 1. The Amazing Fantasy 15 figure captures Spider-Man in his classic suit, complete with web wings, as it pays homage to his origin story. The Amazing Spider-Man 50 figure encapsulates a turning point in Peter Parker’s journey, depicting his contemplation about discarding his superhero persona, with the iconic image of his suit in a trash can. The Web of Spider-Man 1 figure showcases the dramatic Black Symbiote Suit, a symbol of the character’s darker chapters.

A Blend of Craftsmanship and Nostalgia

Each figure is crafted meticulously, imitating the comic book art with a playful ‘big-headed’ aesthetic that adds a touch of whimsical charm to the characters. They come encased in their individual window packaging, allowing collectors to appreciate the figures from all angles while preserving their condition. With the launch of these figures, Marvel and YouTooz have successfully bridged the gap between comic book nostalgia and the contemporary appeal of vinyl collectibles.

Availability and Pricing

The Spider-Man vinyl figures are priced at $39.99 each, with an anticipated release date in May 2024. The pre-orders for the Symbiote, Fantasy, and Amazing versions are currently open and can be placed online or at the YouTooz shop. As both companies have a significant fan base, these figures are expected to be a massive hit among collectors and Spider-Man enthusiasts alike.