Arts & Entertainment

Martin Zellar’s Comeback with ‘Head West’: An Album of Heartland Anthems & Emotive Ballads

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:34 am EST
Martin Zellar’s Comeback with ‘Head West’: An Album of Heartland Anthems & Emotive Ballads

After a hiatus of over a decade, Martin Zellar, the celebrated frontman and key songwriter for the Minneapolis-rooted Americana band, Gear Daddies, has made a triumphant return with his latest album, ‘Head West.’ This album is a vivid portrayal of Zellar’s enduring persona as a heartland hero, echoing the vibes of music legends such as Bruce Springsteen, Bob Seger, and John Mellencamp.

A Testament to Zellar’s Musical Commitment

‘Head West’ is an album that serves as a testament to Zellar’s unwavering commitment to his musical style. It is a perfect blend of resolute anthems and touching ballads that showcase his versatility as a musician. Tracks like ‘Head West’, ‘Texas Just Won’t End’, and ‘We Ran Wild (Back in the Day)’ encapsulate Zellar’s tenacity and determination. On the other hand, songs like ‘Better Off Apart’ and ‘Boats Slowly Sinking’—which are graced by the guest vocals of Presley Haile—present a more emotional and sensitive side of Zellar.

Influences and Family Involvement

The album also indicates a range of influences, with elements from south of the border in ‘Goodbye Wild Bill’ to the travel-friendly ‘Anyone But Me.’ ‘Head West’ was indeed a family affair, with Zellar’s son Wilson handling the engineering, mixing, and mastering duties, along with playing guitar tracks. His youngest son Owen took part in engineering, while his daughter Clementine added rhythm with her percussion. Zellar’s wife Carolyn contributed with her photography skills for the album cover.

Wanderlust and a Rejuvenated Spirit

‘Head West’ mirrors a theme of wanderlust and a rejuvenated spirit, which is fitting after Zellar’s extended break from recording fresh music. This album not only marks Zellar’s return but also signifies his unwavering spirit and passion for his craft, making it a must-listen for fans and music enthusiasts alike.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Arts & Entertainment

