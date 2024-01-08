en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Martin Scorsese’s New Film: A Contemporary Take on Jesus Christ

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:55 pm EST
Martin Scorsese’s New Film: A Contemporary Take on Jesus Christ

Acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese is all set to delve into a new cinematic exploration, this time focusing on the life of Jesus Christ. Drawing inspiration from Shūsaku Endō’s 1978 book ‘A Life of Jesus,’ Scorsese’s latest venture will be a stark departure from his signature style, with a runtime of just 80 minutes, marking a significant shift from his typically extensive cinematic narratives. The film aims to articulate Jesus’ life in a relatable manner while dispelling the negative perceptions often linked with organized religion.

A New Take on Jesus Christ

Scorsese’s forthcoming film is an attempt to subvert conventional receptions of religious narratives and make them more accessible. Co-written with Kent Jones, the screenplay is based on Endō’s book and will present the life of Jesus Christ in a modern-day setting, thus humanizing the divine figure for non-Christian viewers. The film is expected to focus on Jesus’ core teachings, steering clear of proselytization.

Inspiration: A Meeting with Pope Francis

The genesis of this project can be traced back to a conference in Italy and a consequential meeting with Pope Francis. This encounter seems to have strongly influenced Scorsese’s approach to the film, inspiring him to explore the religious psychology of his non-Christian audience. Scorsese’s personal connection with Catholicism and his commitment to shedding light on Jesus’ teachings without bias reflects in his careful crafting of this film.

Scorsese’s Endeavor to Reshape Religious Cinema

Despite his past works like ‘The Last Temptation of Christ’ and ‘Silence’ delving into religious themes, Scorsese has been cautious about labeling his films as religious to avoid misconstrued interpretations of his beliefs. However, his upcoming project, ‘A Life of Jesus,’ promises to dissect the core principles of Jesus’ teachings, aiming to make organized religion less intimidating and more relatable for viewers. Scorsese’s innovative approach to this film marks yet another milestone in his illustrious career, demonstrating his capacity to continually redefine cinematic boundaries.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Priyanka Chopra Speaks Out Against Pay Disparity in Bollywood
Prominent actress Priyanka Chopra has emerged as a vocal advocate against pay disparity in the Indian film industry, shedding light on the entrenched gender inequalities that plague Bollywood. Backed by her significant body of work in both Bollywood and Hollywood, Chopra’s critique of the industry’s pay structure carries a strong resonance. Challenging Gender Stereotypes Chopra’s
Priyanka Chopra Speaks Out Against Pay Disparity in Bollywood
Carol Littleton: An Iconic Film Editor's Journey to the Honorary Academy Award
8 mins ago
Carol Littleton: An Iconic Film Editor's Journey to the Honorary Academy Award
Actor Shares Insights into 'Masters of the Air' and Working with Austin Butler
9 mins ago
Actor Shares Insights into 'Masters of the Air' and Working with Austin Butler
Billie Eilish and Haley Kalil Share Humorous Compliments at Golden Globes 2024
3 mins ago
Billie Eilish and Haley Kalil Share Humorous Compliments at Golden Globes 2024
'Oppenheimer' Wins Best Picture - Drama at 2024 Golden Globe Awards
5 mins ago
'Oppenheimer' Wins Best Picture - Drama at 2024 Golden Globe Awards
Tamil Nadu Showcases GI-Tagged Heritage at Global Investors Meet 2024
8 mins ago
Tamil Nadu Showcases GI-Tagged Heritage at Global Investors Meet 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Congressional Budget Agreement: Averting a Shutdown and Upholding National Priorities
48 seconds
Congressional Budget Agreement: Averting a Shutdown and Upholding National Priorities
Nebraska Football Legend Frank Solich and Former Marshall Player Randy Moss Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
2 mins
Nebraska Football Legend Frank Solich and Former Marshall Player Randy Moss Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
TikTok Star Susi Vidal Battles Valley Fever: Climate Change Implicated
3 mins
TikTok Star Susi Vidal Battles Valley Fever: Climate Change Implicated
Secret Files Reveal Connection Between Alcohol Abuse and Youth Suicides in Northwest Australia
3 mins
Secret Files Reveal Connection Between Alcohol Abuse and Youth Suicides in Northwest Australia
Biden Targets Black Voters in South Carolina, Condemns White Supremacy
3 mins
Biden Targets Black Voters in South Carolina, Condemns White Supremacy
Political Upheaval in France: Prime Minister Resigns Over Immigration Law
3 mins
Political Upheaval in France: Prime Minister Resigns Over Immigration Law
Pakistan Dismisses U.S. 'Country of Particular Concern' Designation
4 mins
Pakistan Dismisses U.S. 'Country of Particular Concern' Designation
Kellyanne Conway Urges American Citizens to Actively Engage in Democracy
4 mins
Kellyanne Conway Urges American Citizens to Actively Engage in Democracy
Tragic Death of Toddler Following Hospital Discharge Ignites Medical Negligence Claims
4 mins
Tragic Death of Toddler Following Hospital Discharge Ignites Medical Negligence Claims
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
3 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
5 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
7 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
10 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
12 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
12 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
12 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
12 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
13 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app