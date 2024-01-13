Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Debuts on Apple TV+

After a successful theatrical run, Martin Scorsese’s latest historical crime drama, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ has made its debut on Apple TV+. The film, based on the harrowing true story of the Osage murders in 1920s Oklahoma, features a compelling performance by Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone.

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’: A Glimpse into a Dark Chapter

The film’s narrative is rooted in David Grann’s 2017 nonfiction book and unveils the systematic killing of Osage Nation members, instigated by a plot to seize the rights to their oil-rich land. The narrative provides an evocative glimpse into this dark chapter of American history, capturing the audience’s attention with its detailed storytelling and atmospheric authenticity.

Streaming on Apple TV+

As of January 12, 2024, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is available for streaming on Apple TV+, following its widely acclaimed theatrical run. The film has been lauded for its poignant portrayal of the harrowing events, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone delivering riveting performances as Ernest Burkhart and Mollie Kyle, respectively. The film’s arrival on Apple TV+ further bolsters the platform’s reputation for offering critically acclaimed original movies and shows.

More to Stream: From Historical Drama to Dark Comedy

In addition to ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, viewers can indulge in a rich array of new releases across various genres. Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon,’ an epic historical drama starring Joaquin Phoenix, is now available on various VOD platforms. Also making their debut are a heist comedy on Netflix featuring Kevin Hart, a dark comedy on Hulu directed by and starring Jake Johnson, a romance drama in the ‘After’ series, a documentary about North Korean defectors on Hulu, and a romantic action comedy on Prime Video with Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo.

As these films and shows make their way to the small screen, viewers can enjoy a variety of genre experiences, from comedy and drama to documentaries, catering to a wide range of audience preferences.