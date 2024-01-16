Martin Scorsese Reflects on a Lasting Friendship with Robbie Robertson

Renowned film director Martin Scorsese has recently spoken about his long-lasting friendship and collaboration with late iconic musician and soundtrack composer, Robbie Robertson. Their bond, cemented over four decades, began in 1978 with Scorsese's documentary, The Last Waltz, which highlighted The Band's farewell concert. Robertson had a significant hand in shaping many of Scorsese's films, including Raging Bull, Casino, The Departed, and The Irishman.

A Friendship Etched in Melodies

Robertson, who left us in August 2023 at 80 after a brave fight with prostate cancer, penned his final notes on the soundtrack for Scorsese's film, Killers of the Flower Moon. In an intimate chat with Variety, Scorsese shared his deep-seated nostalgia for their shared journey and the creative harmony they nurtured. He underscored the importance of their last joint venture and lauded Robertson's work.

Embodying Intensity in Sound

Notably, Scorsese praised the 'wolf cry' guitar sound in the soundtrack, which effectively mirrored the intensity of the oil discovery scene in the movie. The director confessed that although he would continue to collaborate with gifted individuals, no one could ever fill the void left by the irreplaceable Robbie Robertson.

Remembering a Legend

The soundtrack for 'Killers of the Flower Moon', Robertson's final masterpiece, was completed just before his passing. The film was released on Apple TV, carrying the lasting legacy of a man who used his musical prowess to amplify the emotional depth of Scorsese's narratives. As Scorsese reminisces about their shared experiences, he affirms the indelible impact of Robertson's musical contributions to his films, a testament to their incredible partnership.