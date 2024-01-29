Martin Scorsese Defends 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Length Amidst Criticism

Acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese has recently come forward to defend his latest project, 'Killers of the Flower Moon'. The film has been facing criticism over its runtime, which some viewers have deemed excessive. Scorsese, however, maintains that the length of the film 'felt right' to him, indicating his satisfaction with the final cut.

Scorsese's Stance on Film Length

Known for his meticulous approach to filmmaking, Scorsese has often been noted for his longer-than-average films. With 'Killers of the Flower Moon', the director argues that the film's extended duration is justified by the necessity to fully portray the complexity of the story. Addressing the complaints, Scorsese stated, 'Not every film is for every person.' This remark underscores his belief in prioritizing the integrity of storytelling and character development over concerns about running times.

A Broader Debate in the Film Industry

Scorsese's comment on the length of 'Killers of the Flower Moon' reflects a wider debate within the film industry. Some argue that longer films have the potential to deter audiences, while others contend that extended runtimes allow for deeper engagement with the narrative. This debate is especially relevant in the context of Scorsese's works, which are frequently recognized for their length but celebrated for their depth and artistic quality.

Anticipation for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

The film, an adaptation of a true story, has generated significant anticipation among fans and critics alike. Part of this anticipation stems from Scorsese's renowned status as a filmmaker and the narrative significance of the story being portrayed. Additionally, Scorsese's discussion of the casting of indigenous actress Lily Gladstone and her impact on the storytelling process further highlights the director's commitment to authenticity and depth in his films.