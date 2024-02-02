Martin Lawrence Showcases Strength in Super Bowl Ad, Gears Up for 'Bad Boys' Installment and Comedy Tour

Renowned actor-comedian Martin Lawrence is set to make his first appearance in a Super Bowl commercial, alongside Hall of Fame football player Shannon Sharpe. The commercial, promoting Oikos yogurt, features the duo engaging in a friendly golf game that takes a humorous turn when their cart falls into a pond. Displaying unexpected strength, Lawrence effortlessly retrieves the submerged golf cart, leaving Sharpe in awe. Lawrence's digitally-enhanced muscles are a key highlight of the ad.

Lawrence Returns to the Big Screen

Outside of advertising, Lawrence is looking forward to the release of the fourth installment in the 'Bad Boys' film franchise, scheduled for June 14. The new film, co-starring Will Smith, follows the commercial success of 'Bad Boys for Life,' the third film in the series, which grossed $426 million worldwide. Lawrence has expressed his excitement for the new film, believing it to be the best in the series so far.

Back to His Roots: Standup Comedy

Lawrence has also announced plans for a standup comedy tour. Drawing inspiration from personal life experiences for his comedic material, his return to standup aims to entertain his established audience. Lawrence credits the collaborative help of his friends and brother in writing for the tour.

Busy Schedule for Lawrence

In addition to these ventures, Lawrence joined his 'Martin' cast members at the Emmys. He continues to prepare for the upcoming 'Bad Boys' film this summer, maintaining a busy schedule despite his foray into advertising. The Oikos yogurt Super Bowl commercial marks a new chapter in Lawrence's diverse career, showcasing his comedic talents on a different platform.