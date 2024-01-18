Martha's Vineyard Film Festival Calls for Local Entries for Vineyard Shorts

The Martha's Vineyard Film Festival is extending a special invitation to local filmmakers for its upcoming 24th edition set to take place from March 20th to 24th. In a unique segment known as Vineyard Shorts, the festival aims to shine a spotlight on local talent and stories deeply rooted in the Island's culture.

Open Call for Vineyard Shorts

With the objective of fostering community spirit and nurturing local talent, the festival is inviting filmmakers with a connection to Martha's Vineyard to submit their work for consideration. The criteria for submission emphasizes a connection with the Island, ensuring that the showcased stories truly represent the essence of Martha's Vineyard and its people. The deadline for submissions is February 8th, with filmmakers encouraged to send their entries to Charlie Dana via email.

Previous Editions and Notable Entries

Previous iterations of Vineyard Shorts have become a platform for illuminating various facets of Island's culture. Films such as 'Martha's Vineyard Skatepark' by Ollie Becker, 'Fish Stories' by Conor Hagen, and 'Deep Roots: David Flanders, Simon Athearn, and the Fisher Family' by Matt Taylor have previously been featured. These films, among others, have painted a vibrant picture of the Island's culture, from skateboarding and fishing to families with deep-rooted histories.

Anticipation for the 24th Edition

The upcoming edition of the Martha's Vineyard Film Festival promises to be an exciting event, celebrating local cinematic talent and offering unique insights into the Island's culture. More information on the event and the submission process can be found on the festival's official website. The festival continues to be a testament to the rich tapestry of stories that stem from the Island, fostering a sense of community while promoting local talent.