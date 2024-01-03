en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Martha Mukisa: The Trailblazer Set to Dominate 2024 Music Scene

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:19 am EST
Martha Mukisa: The Trailblazer Set to Dominate 2024 Music Scene

Renowned East African artist, Martha Mukisa, signed with Black Magic Entertainment, is set to make a significant splash on the music scene this year. According to inside sources, Mukisa has amassed a substantial collection of unreleased music, which is expected to demonstrate her musical growth and versatility. Known for her dynamic stage presence and hit songs, the anticipation surrounding Mukisa’s plans for the year has reached fever pitch among her fans.

Mukisa’s Musical Mastery

The details of the unreleased material remain a closely guarded secret, amplifying the speculation and anticipation for her next moves. Black Magic Entertainment’s silence regarding the matter has only added fuel to the fire. Mukisa’s reputation for seamlessly blending different musical genres and infusing her unique style into her work has cemented her status as a trailblazer in the East African music industry.

Anticipation Among Fans

Fans are waiting with bated breath for official announcements or release schedules to unearth the musical gems Mukisa has in store. Martha Mukisa, with her innovative and captivating music, is expected to dominate headlines as the year unfolds and solidify her position as one of the most exciting artists in the region.

Literary and Music Scene in East Africa

Meanwhile, the literary scene in East Africa also thrives, with significant contributions from authors like Tanzanian-British Abdulrazak Gurnah, whose novel Paradise has been translated into Kiswahili as Peponi, marking his homecoming. Kenyan author Linda Musita’s debut book of short stories, Mtama Road, has received a warm reception locally. In Uganda, an action-packed memoir by the Buganda queen Sylvia Nagginda Luswata has added to the literary landscape.

Alternative hip hop/rap artist Sú North, previously known as Sharif Hassan, is set to release a new single titled ‘Emotion Ocean (Ft. KOÀ)’ on January 12th, which is part of his upcoming EP ‘Listening to Sunsets,’ focusing on healing in nature.

Music podcasts in Kenya have also gained popularity, providing unique insights into the country’s musical talent and cultural influences. These include the Ado Veli podcast, Bigpin’s Radius podcast, the Supremacy Sounds podcast, Mic Cheque, and the Burudani Express podcast.

The nominations for the inaugural Best African Music Performance at the 66th GRAMMY Awards, including Nigerian Afrobeats stars Burna Boy, ASAKE, Davido, and Ayra Star, highlight the commercial and cultural strength of African music on the global stage.

0
Africa Arts & Entertainment Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

CSOs in Nigeria to Set Up Monitoring Unit for Primary Healthcare Centers

By Waqas Arain

Vice-President Mutale-Nalumango Brings Comfort and Joy to New Mothers in Zambia

By BNN Correspondents

Taifa Stars Gear up for AFCON 2023: A Journey of Ambition and Determination

By Salman Khan

ATMIS Steps In To Alleviate Water Crisis at Towfik IDP Camp in Somalia

By Rafia Tasleem

Genetic Study Challenges Species Classification of African Bushpigs an ...
@Africa · 44 mins
Genetic Study Challenges Species Classification of African Bushpigs an ...
heart comment 0
Sudan’s RSF Leader Undertakes Diplomatic Tour for Peace Negotiations

By Geeta Pillai

Sudan's RSF Leader Undertakes Diplomatic Tour for Peace Negotiations
Vaalco Energy Sets Sights on Doubling Crude Production

By BNN Correspondents

Vaalco Energy Sets Sights on Doubling Crude Production
Shimoni’s Sh2.6 Billion Fishing Port: A Beacon of Growth and Sustainability

By Salman Akhtar

Shimoni's Sh2.6 Billion Fishing Port: A Beacon of Growth and Sustainability
Sanu Gold Corporation: Major Strides in Gold Exploration in Guinea

By Shivani Chauhan

Sanu Gold Corporation: Major Strides in Gold Exploration in Guinea
Latest Headlines
World News
British Columbia Gears Up for Critical 2024 Provincial Election
25 seconds
British Columbia Gears Up for Critical 2024 Provincial Election
State Department Press Briefing Reinforces Commitment to Diplomacy and Democratic Values
1 min
State Department Press Briefing Reinforces Commitment to Diplomacy and Democratic Values
Kristi Noem Expresses Disapproval of Nikki Haley as Trump's Potential Running Mate
1 min
Kristi Noem Expresses Disapproval of Nikki Haley as Trump's Potential Running Mate
California's New Housing Bills Set to Address Long-Term Housing Shortage
1 min
California's New Housing Bills Set to Address Long-Term Housing Shortage
Warriors vs. Settlers: A Clash of Determination in the Barbados T10 Cricket Tournament
2 mins
Warriors vs. Settlers: A Clash of Determination in the Barbados T10 Cricket Tournament
Biathlon World Cup at Oberhof Delayed Due to Weather; French Athletes Demoted
2 mins
Biathlon World Cup at Oberhof Delayed Due to Weather; French Athletes Demoted
All-Ireland Strategy Urged to Combat Lough Neagh's Toxic Algae Problem
3 mins
All-Ireland Strategy Urged to Combat Lough Neagh's Toxic Algae Problem
Top GOP Leader Tom Emmer Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Run
3 mins
Top GOP Leader Tom Emmer Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Run
Leon Lundy and Kingsley Smith Appointed to New Government Positions in the Bahamas
3 mins
Leon Lundy and Kingsley Smith Appointed to New Government Positions in the Bahamas
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
7 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app