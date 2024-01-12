Martha Bath Returns to ‘Jeopardy!’ for Third Run in Champions Wildcard Tournament

Martha Bath, a fervent fan and three-time participant of the renowned game show ‘Jeopardy!’, is primed to make her comeback in the ‘Season 39 Jeopardy! Champions Wildcard’ tournament. Her journey with ‘Jeopardy!’ is an enduring one, dating back to 1972, in the Art Fleming-era of the show, and again in 2022, where she emerged as a champion.

A Lifelong Affair with ‘Jeopardy!’

Bath’s first foray into ‘Jeopardy!’ in 1972, albeit not a triumphant one, left her with a consolation prize and an unquenchable zeal for the game. She returned in 2022, this time proving victorious in her initial episode and clinching second place in the subsequent one. The announcement of her third invitation to the show, relayed through the ‘Jeopardy!’ podcast, named her among the favorite players for the forthcoming tournament.

The Evolution of ‘Jeopardy!’

Being a part of the ‘Jeopardy!’ legacy for over five decades, Bath has been a witness to its evolution – from physical game boards to their electronic counterparts, and the perceptible shift in response timings. She underscores the current version’s emphasis on reflexes, with the quickest on the buzey often getting the edge.

Triumph Over Trials

Bath’s journey back to the ‘Jeopardy!’ podium wasn’t without its obstacles. The COVID-19 pandemic and her personal encounter with the virus posed significant hurdles. Yet, she made a triumphant return in September 2022 under the aegis of host Ken Jennings. Now based in Seattle, Bath, originally from Pensacola, Florida, retired from her role as a CPA and currently engages in part-time bookkeeping.

Sharing the ‘Jeopardy!’ Experience

Despite her multiple brushes with the ‘Jeopardy!’ spotlight, Bath believes in sharing the exhilarating experience of participating in the show with others. The upcoming ‘Jeopardy! Champions Wildcard’ tournament, set to begin on January 16, will see Bath gracing the stage once more on January 18.