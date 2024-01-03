Maroon 5 Teases New Music in 2024: A New Album on the Horizon?

Maroon 5, the internationally acclaimed music sensation, renowned for their album ‘Jordi’ released in 2021, has hinted at new music on the horizon in 2024. In a recent conversation with ABC Audio, the band’s guitarist, James Valentine, revealed that the band is currently engaged in several projects, the specifics of which he kept under wraps. However, he advised fans to anticipate new releases next year, subtly suggesting that the time might be ripe for a new album.

Uncertainty Clouds Future Releases

Despite the exciting news, Valentine remained uncertain if the upcoming music would be a series of standalone singles or a full album to follow up on ‘Jordi’. The direction of the band’s new music also remains a mystery, as it largely hinges on the creative process that will come to life once they are in the studio. Maroon 5’s approach to music creation is fluid, with the band planning to follow their inspiration wherever it may lead.

Engaging with Fans Through Live Performances

While fans await the new releases with bated breath, Maroon 5 continues to captivate audiences with their live performances. A series of shows is scheduled for their Las Vegas residency at the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM, from May 17 to June 1, and then resuming from September 27 to October 12. These performances are an integral part of Maroon 5’s commitment to their fans, providing a platform for them to connect and experience their music in a live setting.