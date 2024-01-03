Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan’s Performance, Couple’s Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines

In a blend of personal life and professional success, Mark Wright, known for his television career, has publicly expressed his pride in his wife, Michelle Keegan for her role in the Netflix thriller, ‘Fool Me Once.’ Keegan, renowned for her part in ‘Our Girl,’ reciprocates the sentiment, thankful for the support garnered for her performance.

A Home Built on Love and Dedication

The couple’s personal life mirrors their professional dedication, as evidenced by the construction of their stunning Georgian-style mansion in Essex. The completion of the home, which they moved into in September 2022, was a product of almost four years of meticulous supervision. The mansion, crowned with a resort-like garden by August 2023, was the setting for an extravagant celebration featuring performances from Olly Murs, Scouting for Girls, and Russell Kane.

Keegan also reveals some house rules set by Wright, including a ban on using the toilet, stemming from a past incident with their friend, James ‘Arg’ Argent. The couple, however, faced backlash on social media for showcasing their Christmas makeover at the £3.5m mansion, which now boasts sleek black door handles and plug sockets.

A Journey Towards Love

The path to their current domestic bliss wasn’t always smooth. Keegan and Wright’s love story began in Dubai in 2013, following the heartbreak of Keegan’s previous relationship with Max George from The Wanted. Their engagement in the same year led to their marriage in 2015.

Despite the physical distance caused by Wright’s American television career, leading to speculation about their relationship, the couple remained committed, expressing their desire to have children. In 2023, Wright’s lighthearted comment about divorce stirred up rumors, but an insider assured that it was far from their mind.

Building Dreams Together

Keegan’s emotional response to their life together, their thriving careers, and the dream home she and Wright have built reflects their commitment and mutual support. As they continue to make headlines, both for their professional achievements and their personal lives, their story is a testament to their resilience and dedication, both to their craft and to each other.