Mark Tuan’s ‘The Other Side in MNL’ Stirs Excitement Among Fans

Mark Tuan, the Taiwanese American artist renowned for his dynamic stage presence and compelling songwriting, is bringing ‘The Other Side Asia Tour’ to Manila. The event, dubbed ‘The Other Side in MNL,’ is scheduled for this weekend, January 14, 2023, at the SM North EDSA Skydome. This announcement has sparked immense enthusiasm among Tuan’s loyal fanbase, lovingly called ‘ahgase.’

From GOT7 to Solo Stardom

Mark Tuan, once a member of the popular boy group GOT7, has successfully transitioned to a solo career. His debut studio album, ‘The Other Side’, released in 2022, showcased his artistic growth and versatility. This upcoming event in Manila underscores his rising prominence in the global music industry.

A Highly Anticipated Event

The ‘The Other Side in MNL’ event marks Mark Tuan’s first return to the Philippines after nearly half a decade. His Filipino ahgase are particularly excited to see him perform live, many of them eager for new performances that have never been seen before. Pulp Live World, the event organizer, has also released fan benefits, further stoking the anticipation.

Tickets in Demand

Despite the looming date of the event, tickets for Mark Tuan’s concert are still available. Prices range from P5,500 to P13,500, reflecting the varying degrees of proximity and benefits that fans can enjoy. The availability of tickets, combined with the escalating excitement, signifies the high demand for Mark Tuan’s performance in Manila.