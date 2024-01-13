en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Mark Ruffalo: Tragedy, Disillusionment, and the Rekindling of an Acting Career

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:35 am EST
Mark Ruffalo: Tragedy, Disillusionment, and the Rekindling of an Acting Career

Renowned actor Mark Ruffalo, celebrated for his performance in ‘Poor Things’, seriously contemplated abandoning his acting career after the tragic murder of his brother, Scott Ruffalo, in 2008. This heartbreaking incident occurred during a period when Ruffalo was feeling disillusioned with the acting profession, feeling that it had become overly commercialized and had strayed from its creative roots.

Disillusionment and the Lure of Directing

The harsh realities of the industry had begun to overshadow Ruffalo’s initial dreams of an acting career. He had achieved his professional goals, but the reality of this success was not what he had envisioned. Ruffalo, therefore, turned his attention to directing and began working on ‘Sympathy for Delicious’.

Return to Acting – The Turning Point

Ruffalo’s perspective on acting underwent a transformation after he accepted a role in the film ‘The Kids Are All Right’. This was supposed to be his swan song in acting, but the liberty he experienced while playing this role reignited his passion for the craft.

Sundance: Confirmation and Renewed Passion

His experience at the Sundance Film Festival, where both ‘Sympathy for Delicious’ and ‘The Kids Are All Right’ had their premieres, further reinforced his decision to persist with acting. The sound of laughter from the audience and the sense of universal connection he perceived made him realize the importance and the profound impact of his work. Despite his revived passion for acting, Ruffalo conceded that the scarcity of subsequent directing opportunities also played a role in his decision to continue his acting career.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
J.I.D.'s '30 (Freestyle)': An Artistic Testament to Mentorship and Growth
Dreamville artist J.I.D. has unveiled a new freestyle, ’30 (Freestyle)’, which he candidly discussed during a recent interview on Angela Yee’s Way Up radio show. The freestyle emerged as a product of practice repetition, a technique J.I.D. mastered under the tutelage of his label boss and mentor, J. Cole. This approach pivots around a continuous
J.I.D.'s '30 (Freestyle)': An Artistic Testament to Mentorship and Growth
Holland Denies Breakup Rumors Amid Zendaya's Social Media Stir
8 mins ago
Holland Denies Breakup Rumors Amid Zendaya's Social Media Stir
Jaafar Jackson to Play Michael Jackson in Upcoming Biopic 'Michael'
9 mins ago
Jaafar Jackson to Play Michael Jackson in Upcoming Biopic 'Michael'
George Clooney: The Director's Chair Suits Me Better
2 mins ago
George Clooney: The Director's Chair Suits Me Better
Celebrating Cinematic Excellence: The American Film Institute Awards
3 mins ago
Celebrating Cinematic Excellence: The American Film Institute Awards
Myanmar's Fight Against Illegal Movie Plagiarism and Motion Pictures Academy Award Preparations
6 mins ago
Myanmar's Fight Against Illegal Movie Plagiarism and Motion Pictures Academy Award Preparations
Latest Headlines
World News
Clash on the Courts: High School Boys' Basketball Scores Unveiled
28 seconds
Clash on the Courts: High School Boys' Basketball Scores Unveiled
George Clooney: The Director's Chair Suits Me Better
2 mins
George Clooney: The Director's Chair Suits Me Better
Indian Women's Hockey Team's Road to Paris Olympics: A Test of Resilience and Consistency
2 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team's Road to Paris Olympics: A Test of Resilience and Consistency
Sumit Nagal Qualifies for Australian Open: A Triumphant Comeback
3 mins
Sumit Nagal Qualifies for Australian Open: A Triumphant Comeback
UW-La Crosse Gymnastics Team Soars High in Season Opener
3 mins
UW-La Crosse Gymnastics Team Soars High in Season Opener
High School Basketball District Title Races: Key Victories and Standout Performances
3 mins
High School Basketball District Title Races: Key Victories and Standout Performances
High School Girls' Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Tribulations
4 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Tribulations
High School Boys' Basketball: A Display of Talent and Unpredictability
4 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: A Display of Talent and Unpredictability
Jemele Hill Criticizes ESPN's Handling of Controversies
5 mins
Jemele Hill Criticizes ESPN's Handling of Controversies
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app