Mark Ruffalo Reveals Darkly Comic Twist for Role in 'Mickey 17'

Renowned actor Mark Ruffalo has unveiled a glimpse into his character in the much-anticipated movie 'Mickey 17', directed by the award-winning Bong Joon-ho. In a recent interview with Deadline, Ruffalo intriguingly disclosed that his role would be 'another f**king psychopath', adding a darkly humorous undertone to his portrayal.

Ruffalo's Role: A Space Colonization Mission Leader

Ruffalo, famous for his versatile performances in a plethora of films, described his character as a leader of a space colonization mission, likening him to a 'nasty dictator, fascist, narcissist'. This description incited interest as it seemed to draw parallels with contemporary figures Ruffalo considers reprehensible.

Mark Ruffalo: A Storied Career

The actor is recognized for his remarkable performances in movies like '13 Going on 30', 'Zodiac', and 'Shutter Island'. Ruffalo also holds a considerable presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Bruce Banner/the Hulk. Honored with three Oscar nominations, he has proven his mettle in the world of cinema time and again. Most recently, he starred in Netflix's 'All the Light We Cannot See' and 'Poor Things', sharing screen space with Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe.

'Mickey 17': A Star-Studded Affair

'Mickey 17' is written, produced, and directed by Bong Joon-ho, the mastermind behind the Oscar-winning film 'Parasite'. The cast boasts of talents like Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, and Toni Collette. With Bong Joon-ho at the helm, the film is set to be a tour de force for Warner Bros.