Mark Ruffalo Discusses Role in ‘Poor Things’, Creative Freedom, and More at Hollywood Reporter’s Roundtable

Acclaimed American actor Mark Ruffalo, renowned for his diverse repertoire, recently opened up about his role as Duncan Wedderburn in the dark comic fantasy film ‘Poor Things.’ The movie, which also casts Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe, has already hit the UK cinemas to rave reviews.

Initial Hesitation and A Leap of Faith

In an engaging conversation during The Hollywood Reporter’s actors’ roundtable, Ruffalo confessed his initial reluctance to embrace the role. The actor admitted to questioning if he was the right fit for the character. Yet, it was the film’s director Yorgos Lanthimos, who persuaded him to embrace this new challenge. This decision enabled Ruffalo to break free from typecasting and delve into uncharted creative territories.

‘Poor Things’ – A Critical Success

‘Poor Things’ has resonated well with critics and audiences alike, clinching a Golden Globe for best motion picture musical or comedy. The film continues to garner attention in the awards circuit, with nominations for several other prestigious accolities.

Mark Ruffalo – The Actor and The Director

Ruffalo also candidly shared his journey of acting and directing, particularly after the tragic demise of his brother in 2008. The actor revealed how he transitioned into a director’s role, cherishing the broad spectrum of creative liberties it offered. He marked his role in ‘The Kids Are All Right’ as the turning point in his career. It was then he decided to let go of preconceived rules and expectations, embracing the freedom to create.

The roundtable was not short of interesting discussions. It also featured Andrew Scott reflecting on his work in ‘All Of Us Strangers,’ and Robert Downey Jr, delving into his role in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer.’