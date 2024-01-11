en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Mark Ruffalo Discusses Role in ‘Poor Things’, Creative Freedom, and More at Hollywood Reporter’s Roundtable

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:20 pm EST
Mark Ruffalo Discusses Role in ‘Poor Things’, Creative Freedom, and More at Hollywood Reporter’s Roundtable

Acclaimed American actor Mark Ruffalo, renowned for his diverse repertoire, recently opened up about his role as Duncan Wedderburn in the dark comic fantasy film ‘Poor Things.’ The movie, which also casts Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe, has already hit the UK cinemas to rave reviews.

Initial Hesitation and A Leap of Faith

In an engaging conversation during The Hollywood Reporter’s actors’ roundtable, Ruffalo confessed his initial reluctance to embrace the role. The actor admitted to questioning if he was the right fit for the character. Yet, it was the film’s director Yorgos Lanthimos, who persuaded him to embrace this new challenge. This decision enabled Ruffalo to break free from typecasting and delve into uncharted creative territories.

‘Poor Things’ – A Critical Success

‘Poor Things’ has resonated well with critics and audiences alike, clinching a Golden Globe for best motion picture musical or comedy. The film continues to garner attention in the awards circuit, with nominations for several other prestigious accolities.

Mark Ruffalo – The Actor and The Director

Ruffalo also candidly shared his journey of acting and directing, particularly after the tragic demise of his brother in 2008. The actor revealed how he transitioned into a director’s role, cherishing the broad spectrum of creative liberties it offered. He marked his role in ‘The Kids Are All Right’ as the turning point in his career. It was then he decided to let go of preconceived rules and expectations, embracing the freedom to create.

The roundtable was not short of interesting discussions. It also featured Andrew Scott reflecting on his work in ‘All Of Us Strangers,’ and Robert Downey Jr, delving into his role in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer.’

0
Arts & Entertainment Hollywood United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Philadelphia Art Commission Approves Groundbreaking Harriet Tubman Statue Design
Philadelphia’s artistic landscape is set to welcome a new addition with the unanimous approval of a groundbreaking Harriet Tubman statue design by the city’s Art Commission. The design, dubbed ‘A Higher Power: The Call of a Freedom Fighter,’ is the brainchild of Jersey City-based sculptor, Alvin Pettit and emerged victorious from a pool of five
Philadelphia Art Commission Approves Groundbreaking Harriet Tubman Statue Design
Shubhi Sharma: A Transgender Actress's Plea for Inclusion in Bollywood
5 mins ago
Shubhi Sharma: A Transgender Actress's Plea for Inclusion in Bollywood
'Dead in America': DC Comics Revives John Constantine: Hellblazer
5 mins ago
'Dead in America': DC Comics Revives John Constantine: Hellblazer
'Zuckerberg: King of the Metaverse': An Exposé on the Enigmatic Leader of the Digital World
2 mins ago
'Zuckerberg: King of the Metaverse': An Exposé on the Enigmatic Leader of the Digital World
AMD Launches RX 7600 XT and Fluid Motion Frames: A Revolution in Gaming
4 mins ago
AMD Launches RX 7600 XT and Fluid Motion Frames: A Revolution in Gaming
Bharat Rang Mahotsav Embraces Inclusivity; Exciting Lineup of Events Across India
5 mins ago
Bharat Rang Mahotsav Embraces Inclusivity; Exciting Lineup of Events Across India
Latest Headlines
World News
Michigan Football Celebrates National Championship Amidst Uncertain Future for Harbaugh
11 seconds
Michigan Football Celebrates National Championship Amidst Uncertain Future for Harbaugh
Boston Red Sox's 'Full-Throttle' Offseason Strategy: A Promise Unfulfilled?
13 seconds
Boston Red Sox's 'Full-Throttle' Offseason Strategy: A Promise Unfulfilled?
Southern High School Triumphs in Thunderbolt Classic Basketball Tournament
21 seconds
Southern High School Triumphs in Thunderbolt Classic Basketball Tournament
DeAngelo Williams Returns to TNA Wrestling at 'Hard To Kill 2024' Pre-show
37 seconds
DeAngelo Williams Returns to TNA Wrestling at 'Hard To Kill 2024' Pre-show
Micro Spine Surgery: A Revolution in Minimally Invasive Procedures
40 seconds
Micro Spine Surgery: A Revolution in Minimally Invasive Procedures
Former Deputy NSA McFarland Attributes Houthi Terrorist Designation to Trump's Legacy
40 seconds
Former Deputy NSA McFarland Attributes Houthi Terrorist Designation to Trump's Legacy
Sterling High School's Young Swim Team: Rising Against the Tide
41 seconds
Sterling High School's Young Swim Team: Rising Against the Tide
Nuggets and Avs' Championship Dreams Kept Alive by Jokic and MacKinnon
48 seconds
Nuggets and Avs' Championship Dreams Kept Alive by Jokic and MacKinnon
Detroit Lions Announce Key Roster Changes Ahead of Historic Playoff Game
56 seconds
Detroit Lions Announce Key Roster Changes Ahead of Historic Playoff Game
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app