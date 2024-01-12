Mark Rothko’s Lesser-Known Pastel Works: A New Perspective

Mark Rothko, a titan of abstract expressionism, is often remembered for his dark, somber paintings that reflect his battles with ill health and depression. These works, imbued with his personal turmoil, are emblematic of his final years. However, a series of lesser-known pastel works on paper from this period offer a fresh perspective, challenging the narrative of gloom and suggesting a more optimistic outlook.

A New Perspecitve on Rothko’s Legacy

The National Gallery of Art in Washington is currently hosting an exhibition that brings these intimate paintings into the spotlight. Showcasing over 100 of Rothko’s works on paper, the exhibition sheds light on a different facet of the artist’s oeuvre. After its run in Washington, the show will move to the National Museum in Oslo, marking Rothko’s retrospective in Scandinavia.

The Evolution of Rothko’s Artistic Vision

Rothko’s artistic journey is a testament to his evolving vision. His use of color and form progressed from his early portraits and landscapes influenced by European impressionists, through his surrealist compositions, to the iconic color fields that would become his signature style. This evolution is traced in the National Gallery’s exhibition, which includes the Seagram Murals, a dark palette series initially intended for the Four Seasons restaurant in New York.

Rothko’s Late Works: A Fresh and Minimalistic Touch

Arne Glimcher, a friend of Rothko and the founder of Pace Gallery, highlights the freshness and minimalistic touch of the pastel pieces. Contrasting them with Rothko’s more heavily worked oil paintings, Glimcher emphasizes the lightness and optimism inherent in these works. After suffering from an aortic aneurysm in 1968, Rothko shifted his focus to smaller works on paper, employing quick-drying acrylic and ink.

His work, both on canvas and paper, was described as having a magnetic, compelling quality that elicited strong emotional responses from viewers, akin to a spiritual experience. Rothko’s paintings continue to serve as sources of meditation and introspection, as exemplified by the Rothko Chapel in Houston, a non-denominational sanctuary inspired by his art.