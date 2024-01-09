en English
Mark Ronson’s Stylish Appearance and Subtle Loss at the 2024 Golden Globes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:19 pm EST
The 2024 Golden Globes saw musician Mark Ronson and his wife Grace Gummer striking a dashing figure in their all-black Gucci attire. The event, known for its glamour and star-studded turnout, had its share of surprises, not least for Ronson himself. Post-event, the musician took to Instagram, sharing a series of photos that encapsulated his experience. The third image, however, was a stark contrast to the glitz of the evening – a torn-up acceptance speech resting in a trash can, silently signaling his loss at the awards.

Best Original Song Nomination

Ronson had high hopes for the night, having been nominated for Best Original Song for his work on two tracks from the Barbie movie. The songs, titled “Dance the Night” and “I’m Just Ken“, were performed by Dua Lipa and Ryan Gosling respectively. Having worked closely with Lipa, who also played Mermaid Barbie in the film, Ronson’s disappointment was palpable, despite the supportive comments from fans and Lipa’s gratitude for their shared nomination.

Loss at the Golden Globes

The night was a tough one for the Barbie film, which did not fare well in several categories at the Golden Globes. Yet, despite the letdown, Ronson displayed his resilience and humor. His Instagram post, showcasing the torn-up speech, was not a display of bitterness but rather a candid acknowledgment of the unpredictability of such events.

Future Prospects

Despite the setback at the Golden Globes, all is not lost for Ronson. He is still in the running for other renowned awards. He has two Grammy nominations for his contributions to the Barbie soundtrack and may also receive Oscar nominations, which are yet to be announced. As fans rally behind him, the world waits in anticipation for the upcoming award announcements.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

