Arts & Entertainment

Mark Ronson Backs Amy Winehouse Biopic Amid Controversy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:13 pm EST
Mark Ronson Backs Amy Winehouse Biopic Amid Controversy

In the eye of a storm of controversy, the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic ‘Back to Black’ found an ally in music producer Mark Ronson at the Critics’ Choice Awards. Despite the film facing substantial backlash over accusations of exploiting the late singer’s legacy, Ronson, a close friend of Winehouse, defended the film and expressed his eagerness to see it. He lauded the director, Sam Taylor-Johnson, for successfully capturing Winehouse’s sharp wit.

The Controversy Surrounding ‘Back to Black’

The film has been embroiled in controversy, particularly over the casting of Marisa Abela as Winehouse. Some friends of the singer have voiced their discontentment about the choice, arguing that it lacks authenticity and fails to truly embody Winehouse. They believe that the film, instead of paying homage to the singer, exploits her legacy and personal trauma.

Amy’s Father Supports the Biopic

Notwithstanding the controversy, Amy’s father, Mitch Winehouse, stands by the casting and the film. He contends that resemblance should not be the sole focus, suggesting a more profound understanding of the character is essential. He has expressed his support for Abela and the entire film project.

‘Back to Black’ and the Amy Winehouse Foundation

A portion of the proceeds from ‘Back to Black’ will be channeled towards the charity established in Amy Winehouse’s name. The late singer, renowned for her soulful voice and eclectic style, passed away in July 2011 from alcohol poisoning. She was 27. Her life was marked by a history of substance abuse and mental health issues. The film maps her journey to stardom, her volatile relationship with ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil, and her personal battles.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

