Mark Knopfler's Personal Guitar Collection Up for Auction

Mark Knopfler, the esteemed frontman of the British rock band Dire Straits, is making waves as he places a portion of his personal guitar collection under the hammer. The collection, comprising various guitars integral to Knopfler's illustrious career, is drawing the attention of collectors and fans alike, all eager to secure a piece of music history.

A Glimpse into a Musical Legacy

More than 120 guitars and amps from Knopfler's collection are set to be auctioned off by Christie’s. This assemblage, used throughout his 50-year career with Dire Straits and as a solo artist, includes renowned brands such as Fender, Gibson, Gretsch, and Martin, along with custom-built and bespoke models. Each instrument in this collection tells a unique story and holds a significance, having been part of various albums, live concerts, and possibly the creation of some of Dire Straits' most iconic tracks.

From the Stage to the Auction Block

The auction, scheduled to take place in London on January 31, 2024, will present the highlights in New York in December 2023. Among the items to be auctioned is a coveted Gibson Les Paul 'Gold Top' guitar, previously owned by the Dire Straits singer and songwriter. The event is expected to draw a significant crowd, with fans and collectors anticipating the chance to own a piece of Knopfler's legacy.

Strumming for a Cause

Notably, Knopfler plans to donate no less than 25% of the total hammer price to charity. The proceeds will be split equally between The British Red Cross Society, Brave Hearts of the North East, and the Tusk Trust Limited. This philanthropic move mirrors a growing trend among musicians who auction off their instruments to benefit charitable causes, effectively intertwining their musical legacy with efforts to give back to society.