Mariska Hargitay Gleams at 'Law & Order: SVU' 25th Anniversary

Mariska Hargitay, the heart of 'Law & Order: SVU', marked the show's 25th-anniversary milestone in New York City, donning a sequined tulle midi dress by Self Portrait. The event held a reunion of sorts with a blend of current and former cast members, including the likes of Christopher Meloni, Kelli Giddish, Ice-T, and Tamara Tunie. Hargitay, renowned for her portrayal of Detective Olivia Benson since the show's inception, added an elegant touch to her ensemble with black strappy pumps and exquisite jewelry from Mindi Mond New York and Dena Kemp.

Stylists Behind Hargitay's Look

Her look for the night was the creation of Meg Chapman and Jordan LaValle, who have been crafting her style since 2018. The duo also boasts a clientele of other celebrities. Sequins, the highlight of Hargitay's dress, are emerging as a major fashion trend for 2023, gracing not just the runways but also the wardrobes of celebrities like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

Hargitay's Recent Endeavors

Beyond 'Law & Order: SVU', Hargitay has been partaking in a campaign for Stuart Weitzman in collaboration with KidSuper. Her character, Olivia Benson, has garnered her critical acclaim, earning her an Emmy and a Golden Globe over the years.

The Legacy of 'Law & Order: SVU'

The show, set to return to television, has been a platform for Hargitay to voice important issues like rape and sexual assault, educating viewers and fostering a broader understanding of these significant societal concerns. The 25th anniversary of 'Law & Order: SVU' is not just a celebration of the show's longevity but also a testament to its impact on tackling difficult subject matter.