Mariska Hargitay Celebrates 25 Years of Friendship with Christopher Meloni: A Bond Beyond ‘Law & Order: SVU’

Mariska Hargitay, the revered actress behind Olivia Benson in ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ (SVU), has opened up about her enduring friendship with former partner-in-crime, Christopher Meloni. As the duo gear up to celebrate the silver jubilee of their iconic NBC series, they reflect on a bond that has outlasted the test of time and continues to thrive on-screen and off.

Benson and Stabler: An Unforgettable Alliance

Hargitay and Meloni first met during the audition process for ‘SVU’, a serendipitous encounter that marked the inception of a 25-year long camaraderie. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Hargitay fondly reminisced about her first meeting with Meloni, humorously recalling how she mistook him for actor John Slattery.

This amusing start soon gave way to an iconic partnership that has since etched itself into the annals of television history. As Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson, the pair’s palpable on-screen chemistry mirrored their off-screen bond, creating a compelling narrative that has held audiences spellbound for over two decades.

A Friendship Beyond the Reel

While Meloni’s departure from the series in 2011 marked a significant shift for ‘SVU’, the bond between the co-stars remained unscathed. Through the years, while Benson climbed the ranks to become the captain of the SVU, Meloni carved his path in the ‘Law & Order’ universe with his own spinoff show, ‘Organized Crime’.

Despite their divergent trajectories, their paths often intersect, much to the delight of fans who have been clamoring for a Benson-Stabler reunion. Hargitay acknowledges this sentiment, describing their on-screen chemistry as ‘intense’, ‘intimate’, and ‘reassuring’.

Looking Ahead: The 25th Season

As ‘Law & Order: SVU’ prepares to return for its 25th season, Hargitay’s character, Benson, continues to evolve. From a rookie detective to a powerful woman, her journey mirrors Hargitay’s own evolution as an actress and an advocate for abuse and rape survivors. With her work through the Joyful Heart Foundation, Hargitay continues to use her platform to effect change, both on and off the screen.

As fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming season, Hargitay and Meloni’s enduring friendship serves as a reminder of the timeless appeal of their characters and the iconic series. ‘Law & Order: SVU’ is more than just a television show; it’s a testament to the power of enduring friendships and the magic that unfolds when life imitates art.