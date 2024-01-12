en English
Arts & Entertainment

Marisa Abela’s Casting as Amy Winehouse Sparks Controversy Following ‘Back to Black’ Trailer Release

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:27 am EST
The recently released trailer of the much-anticipated biopic, ‘Back to Black,’ chronicling the life of the late singer Amy Winehouse, has stirred up a whirlpool of controversy. At the heart of the debate is the casting decision of Marisa Abela in the role of the iconic singer. Critics argue that Abela’s physical resemblance and vocal verisimilitude to Winehouse fall short, leading to a split public response.

The Casting Controversy

While some dismiss the casting choice as a potential box office blunder, others view it through a more optimistic lens. They suggest that, despite the physical dissimilarities, the trailer hints at an emotionally charged portrayal that could captivate cinema-goers. Marisa Abela, known for her roles in ‘Industry’ and ‘Cobra,’ has stepped into the shoes of the revered artist, facing both the daunting task of capturing Winehouse’s spirit and weathering the storm of public opinion.

‘Back to Black’: A Glimpse into Winehouse’s Life

The biopic, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, showcases Winehouse’s meteoric rise in the music industry. It delves into her artistic motivations and the profound impact of her music, offering audiences a fresh perspective on the life of the legendary artist. The film also stars Jack O’Connell as Winehouse’s husband, Blake Fielder-Civil, and Juliet Cowan and Eddie Marsan as her parents, Janis and Mitch Winehouse.

A Father’s Endorsement Amidst Backlash

Despite the backlash, the film has earned the endorsement of a key figure – Mitch Winehouse, Amy’s father. His support of the biopic and specifically, Abela’s casting, lends credibility to the project amidst the ongoing controversy. As the world awaits the film’s release, scheduled for May 10, it remains to be seen whether ‘Back to Black’ will triumph over the criticism and resonate with both fans of Winehouse and the wider public.

Arts & Entertainment Biographies United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

