Maris Racal’s Emotional Connection with ‘Sunshine’, Her Latest Film Project

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:52 am EST
Maris Racal’s Emotional Connection with ‘Sunshine’, Her Latest Film Project

Immersing into an evocative narrative, acclaimed Filipino actress, Maris Racal, has given a glimpse into her forthcoming film, ‘Sunshine’. The movie, a creation of celebrated director Antoinette Jadaone, has stirred Racal’s emotions to the core, making her shed tears multiple times through the script reading. Her gratitude towards Jadaone for casting her in the role is immense, as the project has spurred significant growth in her acting prowess.

A Journey of Artistic Evolution

Racal’s engagement with ‘Sunshine’ has not only been about performing a role but also experiencing a journey of artistic evolution. Her social media posts reveal the profound impact the film’s script had on her, moving her to tears when she read it a couple of years ago. It was the sincerity of the character and story that touched her deeply, leading her to embrace the role with gratitude. The project has recently wrapped up filming, with Racal reflecting on the valuable lessons she learned and the growth she underwent as an actress during this period.

Jadaone’s Gratitude and the Role of FDCP

Director Antoinette Jadaone, known for her 2020 film ‘Fan Girl’, expressed her appreciation towards Racal for accepting the role. She also acknowledged the significant support they received from the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP). Securing funds for the project was a challenging task, especially given the film’s exploration of sensitive and complex issues. However, the assistance from FDCP played a crucial role in making the film a reality.

‘Sunshine’ – An Awaited Release

As ‘Sunshine’ marks Jadaone’s return to directing since ‘Fan Girl’, the anticipation is palpable. Both Racal and Jadaone expressed their excitement for the film’s release. The unveiling date remains a mystery, keeping the audience on their toes for this emotional journey that promises to leave a lasting impact.

Arts & Entertainment Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

