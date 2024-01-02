en English
Arts & Entertainment

Mario Lopez to Host New Game Show ‘Blank Slate’ on Game Show Network

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:11 pm EST
Mario Lopez to Host New Game Show ‘Blank Slate’ on Game Show Network

Famed television personality, Mario Lopez, will be hosting a fresh game show airing on the Game Show Network, called Blank Slate. The show, set to premiere on Monday, January 8, at 6 p.m., is an adaptation of a popular word-association board game developed by USAopoly. The gameplay will involve a team made up of two friends and a comedian guest, collaborating to answer trivia questions in a bid to win big.

Gameplay and Format

The structure of the game show is unique and engaging. The second round introduces a switch-up of comedian guests among teams, keeping viewers on their toes. In the third round, the trailing team has the chance to select a comedian partner, who they believe can aid in their comeback. The most successful teams will advance to a bonus round for the ultimate win. The production of Blank Slate is professionally handled by Game Show Enterprises Studios, with Rane Laymance taking the helm as the executive producer. Richard Gerrits and Laura Robinson from Heath Street Media Inc. also form part of the executive production team.

Mario Lopez: A Versatile Host

Mario Lopez, known for his roles on television, such as playing Slater on ‘Saved By the Bell’, is no stranger to hosting. He has hosted numerous shows and radio programs including Access Hollywood, Access Daily, Candy Crush, The X Factor, On with Mario Lopez, and iHeartRadio Countdown with Mario Lopez. His extensive experience in the entertainment industry adds a layer of excitement to the upcoming Blank Slate show.

Another Exciting Show: The Floor

In related news, Rob Lowe will be hosting a new game show, ‘The Floor,’ on Fox. The show is an exciting adaptation of the Dutch physical trivia quiz featuring 81 contestants battling in trivia duels on a giant LED floor. The last contestant standing can win a whopping $250,000 cash prize. The show has already proven to be an international success, adding to the anticipation of its premiere on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at 9 p.m. EST, 8 p.m. CST.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

