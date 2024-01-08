en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Mario Lopez and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Chance Meeting at Golden Globes 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:44 pm EST
Mario Lopez and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Chance Meeting at Golden Globes 2024

In the glitz and glamour of the 81st Golden Globes held at the famed Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, a chance encounter between two stars, Mario Lopez and Leonardo DiCaprio, was captured on video, leaving a lasting imprint on the event’s chronicles. Lopez, widely recognized for his role in the iconic TV show ‘Saved by the Bell,’ crossed paths with DiCaprio, the luminary behind powerful performances in movies like ‘The Wolf of Wall Street.’

A Moment Captured amid the Glamour

In the swirling vortex of the awards show, Lopez seized a fleeting moment to record a quick selfie with DiCaprio, who was navigating his way through the crowd. The footage, now circulating on various social media platforms, features Lopez flashing a thumbs-up at the camera, with DiCaprio sporting a brief smile, before they shared a handshake and resumed their respective star-studded evenings.

DiCaprio’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Bags Seven Nominations

The Golden Globes event was underscored by the notable presence of Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest film, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ which hit the screens in October 2023. The movie garnered a whopping seven nominations, including the coveted categories of Best Motion Picture and Best Director for motion picture legend Martin Scorsese. DiCaprio, along with co-stars Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro, earned resounding applause for their compelling performances.

A Night of Stars at the Golden Globes

The event was a veritable constellation of celebrities, featuring the likes of Margot Robbie, Angela Bassett, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Heidi Klum, and Riley Keough. The evening also marked the awards show debut for Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, adding to the allure of the 2024 Golden Globes.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
28 seconds ago
A Triumph of Talent: Highlights from the Recent Entertainment Industry Awards
Award seasons are a time of celebration and recognition for the creative geniuses who bring to life stories that resonate with audiences worldwide. This recent award season has been no different, marked by outstanding accomplishments in film and television that have both stirred our emotions and provoked our thoughts. ‘Poor Things’ and ‘The Boy and
A Triumph of Talent: Highlights from the Recent Entertainment Industry Awards
Universal Pictures' Oppenheimer Shines at the 81st Golden Globe Awards
2 mins ago
Universal Pictures' Oppenheimer Shines at the 81st Golden Globe Awards
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner: A Love Story Unveiled at the 2024 Golden Globes
3 mins ago
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner: A Love Story Unveiled at the 2024 Golden Globes
Julianne Hough Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation at Creative Arts Emmy Awards
28 seconds ago
Julianne Hough Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation at Creative Arts Emmy Awards
CarnageCosplay Brings Iron Man's Model-Prime Armor Back to Life
1 min ago
CarnageCosplay Brings Iron Man's Model-Prime Armor Back to Life
Lily Gladstone Breaks New Ground: First Indigenous Actor to Win a Golden Globe
2 mins ago
Lily Gladstone Breaks New Ground: First Indigenous Actor to Win a Golden Globe
Latest Headlines
World News
A Changing Landscape for the New York Giants: Shepard's Departure and McKinney's Uncertainty
1 min
A Changing Landscape for the New York Giants: Shepard's Departure and McKinney's Uncertainty
Nigerian Students Urge President Tinubu to Prioritize Security Amid Escalating Crises
1 min
Nigerian Students Urge President Tinubu to Prioritize Security Amid Escalating Crises
DMF Takes to the Streets: A Protest for Rights and Promises
1 min
DMF Takes to the Streets: A Protest for Rights and Promises
Gastroenteritis Outbreak Hits Palmerston North Regional Hospital's Elderly Ward
2 mins
Gastroenteritis Outbreak Hits Palmerston North Regional Hospital's Elderly Ward
Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua Breaks NFL Records in Thrilling Game Against 49ers
4 mins
Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua Breaks NFL Records in Thrilling Game Against 49ers
RJ Barrett Shines in Raptors' Dominant Victory Over Warriors
6 mins
RJ Barrett Shines in Raptors' Dominant Victory Over Warriors
Parliamentary Candidate Jennifer Johnson Under Fire for Conspiracy Theory Retweets
6 mins
Parliamentary Candidate Jennifer Johnson Under Fire for Conspiracy Theory Retweets
Winnipeg Jets: A Flight Towards Deep Playoff Run
6 mins
Winnipeg Jets: A Flight Towards Deep Playoff Run
Jahmal Harvey: A Rising Star in Boxing Gears up for the 2024 Olympics
7 mins
Jahmal Harvey: A Rising Star in Boxing Gears up for the 2024 Olympics
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
8 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app