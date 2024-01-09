en English
Arts & Entertainment

Marin Alsop Appointed Principal Guest Conductor of the Philadelphia Orchestra

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:22 pm EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:47 pm EST
Marin Alsop Appointed Principal Guest Conductor of the Philadelphia Orchestra

Marin Alsop, a stalwart in the classical music world, has been appointed as the principal guest conductor of the Philadelphia Orchestra, taking over from Nathalie Stutzmann. Alsop, credited as the first woman to lead a top-tier American orchestra, is set to start her three-year term with a tour of China in 2024. Her commitment to the orchestra includes conducting for two to three weeks each season, a responsibility she’s no stranger to, having led the orchestra 32 times since her debut with them in 1990.

A Pioneer in Classical Music

Alsop, 67, is a well-respected figure in the field of classical music. Her tenure as the music director with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra from 2007 to 2021 saw her making history as the first woman to lead a major American orchestra. Her journey, however, extends beyond the borders of America. Currently, she is in her fifth season as chief conductor of the ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra and has just begun her inaugural season with the Polish National Radio Symphony.

Continuing Her Musical Journey

With a career as dynamic as Alsop’s, the baton never rests. As she takes up her new role with the Philadelphia Orchestra, she also maintains significant positions with other music institutions. Her ties with London’s Philharmonia Orchestra remain strong as she continues her role as their principal guest conductor. Additionally, since 2020, she has been serving as the chief conductor of the Ravinia Festival, the summer home of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

Award-Winning Conductor

Alsop’s achievements not only lie in the number of orchestras she has conducted but also in the accolades she has garnered over the years. Her talent and contribution to classical music were recognized in 2005 when she was honored with the prestigious MacArthur Foundation “genius grant.” In addition to her conducting roles, she is set to make her Metropolitan Opera debut in April with John Adams’ “El Niño.”

The music director of the Philadelphia Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, along with the orchestra’s management, played a pivotal role in reaching out to Alsop for this position. Her unique perspective on the orchestra’s evolution, from its historical heavy string sound—a hallmark of Eugene Ormandy’s era as music director—to its current flexible and enthusiastic nature, promises a refreshing and exciting tenure ahead.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

