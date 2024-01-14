en English
Arts & Entertainment

Marika Hackman’s ‘Big Sigh’: A Deep Dive into Introspection and the Human Condition

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:29 am EST
English singer-songwriter Marika Hackman has unveiled her fourth studio album, ‘Big Sigh’, marking a pivotal shift in her musical journey. A departure from her 2019 album ‘Any Human Friend’, ‘Big Sigh’ is a product of lockdown-induced isolation, characterized by its introspective nature and stark contrast to its upbeat and hook-driven predecessor.

A Journey into the Psyche

The album delves into the depths of Hackman’s psyche, offering listeners a sombre experience punctuated by sombre piano interludes and dark, potent lyricism. From the opening track ‘The Lonely House’, where Hackman’s disquiet is palpable, the album takes listeners on a profound emotional journey. Tracks like ‘No Caffeine’ resonate with the struggles of trying to silence an overactive mind, while breakup ballads such as ‘Hanging’ evoke the sensation of being submerged in grief.

Exploring Themes of Self and Desire

‘Big Sigh’ is not just about introspection and melancholy. ‘Vitamins’, for instance, adopts a more self-deprecating tone, reflecting Hackman’s disillusionment with the physical self. However, Hackman also explores the raw, visceral aspect of desire, particularly in the track ‘Slime’. Here, the imagery of physical intimacy serves as a break from her internal monologue, adding a layer of complexity to the album.

‘Big Sigh’: A Statement of Artistic Growth

Overall, ‘Big Sigh’ presents a collection of deeply personal and emotionally charged songs that navigate the terrains of mental health, heartbreak, and the human condition. It stands as a testament to Hackman’s artistic growth, shaped by the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the isolation it induced. As Hackman embarks on a UK/EU tour in support of the album’s release, fans eagerly anticipate the live renditions of these introspective and thought-provoking tracks.

Arts & Entertainment Music United Kingdom
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

