Marika Hackman: A Symphony of Struggles and Self-Expression

Marika Hackman, a 31-year-old musician hailing from Hampshire, has courageously brought her personal experiences and struggles to the forefront of her music. Shaped by a near-death experience at 17 due to a ruptured appendix, Hackman’s life and music were forever altered. This traumatic event triggered chronic anxiety, culminating in her first massive panic attack—a defining moment that has since become a recurring theme in her emotionally candid and genre-shifting songs.

Reflecting Past Struggles through ‘Big Sigh’

Her latest album, ‘Big Sigh,’ is a testament to her past struggles with anxiety and depression. It draws a stark contrast between her carefree childhood and the burdensome realities of adult life in the city. The album is a mirror of her life, reflecting her journey from innocence to experience and the emotional toll it exacted.

Queer Desire and Personal Introspection in Songwriting

In her songwriting, Hackman delves deep into self-help strategies, the complexities of relationships, and the rawness of human experiences. Her work is characterized by its honesty and the use of visceral imagery. Openly queer, Hackman’s music often touches on queer desire, highlighting the nuances of her personal life and relationships, including those with her fellow musicians.

Diversifying Artistic Expression

Beyond music, Hackman has recently ventured into lino cut printing, continuing to broaden her artistic horizons. Despite facing writer’s block during the creation of ‘Big Sigh,’ she remains a passionate and prolific songwriter, contemplating even deeper levels of honesty in her future work.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on her music creation process. It has presented her with both challenges and revelations, shaping her latest album and influencing her introspective lyrics, thematic choices in her music videos, and evolving philosophy behind her pursuit of artistic growth.