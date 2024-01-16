Mariah the Scientist Makes Billboard Hot 100 Debut with 'IDGAF'

Atlanta's own Mariah the Scientist has etched her name in the annals of music history with her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. 'IDGAF,' her captivating collaboration with Tee Grizzley and Chris Brown, debuted at the 100th position on the chart dated January 20. The song's rise is propelled by an impressive 14 million all-format radio airplay audience impressions and a significant increase of 2.6 million in official U.S. streams during the January 5-11 tracking week.

Charting Success Across Platforms

But the Billboard Hot 100 is not the only chart where 'IDGAF' is making its mark. It is also climbing the ranks of the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, securing the 30th spot. The track continues to experience success on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay and Rhythmic Airplay charts, further cementing Mariah the Scientist's status as a rising star in the music industry.

A Rising Star in the Music Industry

Mariah the Scientist first burst onto the scene when her debut album 'Ry Ry World' peaked at number 4 on the Heatseekers Albums chart in July 2021. Her subsequent EP and singles also charted, signaling a burgeoning popularity that has only grown since her entrance into the industry.

Record Deal and Continued Success

In October 2023, Mariah signed with Epic Records, releasing a single to celebrate the occasion. Her third project, 'To Be Eaten Alive,' showcased a series of high-profile collaborations and became her highest-charting album to date, breaking into the Billboard 200 at number 93. Another track from this album, 'Out of Luck,' is also gaining traction, indicating a promising momentum in Mariah the Scientist's career.