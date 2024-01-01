en English
Arts & Entertainment

Mariah Carey’s Dazzling New Year’s Eve Celebration Amidst Relationship Upheaval

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
Mariah Carey’s Dazzling New Year’s Eve Celebration Amidst Relationship Upheaval

Pop sensation Mariah Carey rang in the New Year in Aspen with a dazzling display of holiday cheer, sharing a festive montage on Instagram that caught the attention of fans and media worldwide. The highlight was Carey, immaculately styled in a sparkling red gown, wading into a snowy pool – an image that epitomized the singer’s flamboyant spirit and set the tone for her festive celebration.

A Festive Celebration Amidst Personal Changes

The New Year’s Eve celebration, which also featured sleigh rides with her 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, wardrobe changes, and a playful snowball fight, was a stark contrast to the personal upheaval Carey has recently experienced. The singer’s seven-year relationship with Bryan Tanaka, which began professionally in 2006 and evolved into a romantic entanglement, recently ended. Tanaka’s expressed desire to start his own family played a significant role in the split, given Carey’s contentment with her twins from her previous marriage to Nick Cannon.

Previous Split and Reconciliation

Their relationship wasn’t without its share of turbulence. In April 2017, the couple had a notable split over alleged jealousy issues concerning Carey’s ex-husband, Cannon. However, they managed to reconcile later the same year, proving their bond’s resilience. Despite their professional collaborations and public appearances together, their relationship remained rocky, culminating in the recent split.

Carey’s New Year’s Wish

Unfazed by the whirlwind of personal changes, Carey remained in high spirits, as evidenced by her attendance at a concert by rapper Nas at the Belly Up in Aspen. Donning a bedazzled black jumpsuit and puffer coat, she was the epitome of style and grace amidst Aspen’s A-list crowd. As the New Year dawned, Carey extended a heartfelt wish for health and peace to her followers, setting a hopeful tone for the coming year.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

