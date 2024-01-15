Mariah Carey Embraces Humor in ‘Of Course’ Challenge, Showcases Diva-Like Home Habits

Mariah Carey, the legendary singer, displayed her whimsical side recently in a humorous interpretation of the trending ‘Of Course’ social media challenge. The Grammy-winning artist, known for her soulful ballads and high octave prowess, shared a video on Instagram and TikTok that highlighted her playful twist on her diva-like home habits.

Mariah’s Hilarious Home Habits

In the video, Carey is seen in a series of clips, hilariously exaggerating her everyday routines. Dressed in a variety of glamorous outfits, the singer showcased a comedic side not often seen. In one scene, she is seen on a leg press machine clad in a gold evening gown, humorously claiming it to be her workout attire while pretending to count an exaggerated number of reps.

Glam Squad and Pooch Pampering

In the next scene, Carey is lounging in bed, decked out in a white dress with feathered sleeves. She jests that her glam squad is always on standby, ready to get her camera-ready at any moment. The iconic singer was also seen reading her 2020 memoir ‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey,’ while donned in a bright pink robe, and made a humorous remark about pampering her beloved pooches after their bathroom breaks.

‘Obsession’ with Social Media Challenges

The entertaining video was set to the tune of her hit song, ‘Obsessed,’ adding a fitting soundtrack to her playful antics. Carey’s participation in the ‘Of Course’ challenge is not her first venture into trending social media fun. She often engages with her fans through such platforms, recently posting a selfie from her ‘bad side,’ a reference to a past insecurity about showing the left side of her face, which she discussed on her 2016 show ‘Mariah’s World.’