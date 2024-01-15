en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Mariah Carey Embraces Humor in ‘Of Course’ Challenge, Showcases Diva-Like Home Habits

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:20 am EST
Mariah Carey Embraces Humor in ‘Of Course’ Challenge, Showcases Diva-Like Home Habits

Mariah Carey, the legendary singer, displayed her whimsical side recently in a humorous interpretation of the trending ‘Of Course’ social media challenge. The Grammy-winning artist, known for her soulful ballads and high octave prowess, shared a video on Instagram and TikTok that highlighted her playful twist on her diva-like home habits.

Mariah’s Hilarious Home Habits

In the video, Carey is seen in a series of clips, hilariously exaggerating her everyday routines. Dressed in a variety of glamorous outfits, the singer showcased a comedic side not often seen. In one scene, she is seen on a leg press machine clad in a gold evening gown, humorously claiming it to be her workout attire while pretending to count an exaggerated number of reps.

Glam Squad and Pooch Pampering

In the next scene, Carey is lounging in bed, decked out in a white dress with feathered sleeves. She jests that her glam squad is always on standby, ready to get her camera-ready at any moment. The iconic singer was also seen reading her 2020 memoir ‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey,’ while donned in a bright pink robe, and made a humorous remark about pampering her beloved pooches after their bathroom breaks.

‘Obsession’ with Social Media Challenges

The entertaining video was set to the tune of her hit song, ‘Obsessed,’ adding a fitting soundtrack to her playful antics. Carey’s participation in the ‘Of Course’ challenge is not her first venture into trending social media fun. She often engages with her fans through such platforms, recently posting a selfie from her ‘bad side,’ a reference to a past insecurity about showing the left side of her face, which she discussed on her 2016 show ‘Mariah’s World.’

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
19 seconds ago
Holly Willoughby's Triumphant Return to 'Dancing On Ice'
Beloved television presenter Holly Willoughby, known for her charm and charisma, made a triumphant return to the popular show ‘Dancing On Ice’ after a three-month hiatus. Her reappearance on the television circuit was met with warm enthusiasm from both her colleagues and her legion of fans. Holly Willoughby’s Comeback Willoughby, who had taken a break
Holly Willoughby's Triumphant Return to 'Dancing On Ice'
'We Will Be Free' Exhibition: A Multisensory Exploration of Freedom
2 mins ago
'We Will Be Free' Exhibition: A Multisensory Exploration of Freedom
Robert Downey Jr. Charms Audience with Humorous Acceptance Speech at Critics Choice Awards
5 mins ago
Robert Downey Jr. Charms Audience with Humorous Acceptance Speech at Critics Choice Awards
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri: Championing the Indic Renaissance in Indian Cinema
38 seconds ago
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri: Championing the Indic Renaissance in Indian Cinema
Issa López Directs 'True Detective: Night Country': A Murder Mystery Deep in the Alaskan Cold
55 seconds ago
Issa López Directs 'True Detective: Night Country': A Murder Mystery Deep in the Alaskan Cold
De La Salle Dasmariñas Embraces Pop Culture with New Electives
1 min ago
De La Salle Dasmariñas Embraces Pop Culture with New Electives
Latest Headlines
World News
Northern Cape Schools Ready for 2024 Academic Year, Ensures Safe & Conducive Environment
11 seconds
Northern Cape Schools Ready for 2024 Academic Year, Ensures Safe & Conducive Environment
UK Deploys 20,000 Troops in Major NATO Exercise to Counter Threats
18 seconds
UK Deploys 20,000 Troops in Major NATO Exercise to Counter Threats
South Korea Invests Big in Biotech: A Strategic Move Towards Global Leadership
30 seconds
South Korea Invests Big in Biotech: A Strategic Move Towards Global Leadership
Thrilling Sports Lineup Set for the Next Two Days
43 seconds
Thrilling Sports Lineup Set for the Next Two Days
An Byeong-hun: A Lesson in Resilience and Gratitude in Professional Golf
56 seconds
An Byeong-hun: A Lesson in Resilience and Gratitude in Professional Golf
Senator Manchin Promises No Spoiler Role in 2024 Presidential Race
1 min
Senator Manchin Promises No Spoiler Role in 2024 Presidential Race
Clarke Warns Conservative Party of Electoral Losses Amid Rift Over Rwanda Bill
1 min
Clarke Warns Conservative Party of Electoral Losses Amid Rift Over Rwanda Bill
Hoover Vikings End Barberton's Winning Streak at MLK Classic
1 min
Hoover Vikings End Barberton's Winning Streak at MLK Classic
Bush's Clean Air Act Amendments: Balancing Regulation and Market Incentives
1 min
Bush's Clean Air Act Amendments: Balancing Regulation and Market Incentives
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
13 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
17 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
40 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
4 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
6 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app