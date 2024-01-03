en English
Arts & Entertainment

Mariah Carey Continues New Year Tradition with Festive Jacuzzi Dip in Designer Gown

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
Mariah Carey Continues New Year Tradition with Festive Jacuzzi Dip in Designer Gown

Renowned pop diva Mariah Carey, celebrated for her timeless hit ‘All I Want for Christmas is You,’ continues her unique New Year tradition of enjoying a festive dip in a jacuzzi, dressed in designer gowns. The 54-year-old singer adds a touch of glamour to her holiday celebrations with outfits from luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Tom Ford.

A Luxurious Tradition

Carey has made it a habit to share updates with her fans, featuring her enjoying hot tubs in glamorous attire. This tradition, carried out in various luxurious locations worldwide, from the Dominican Republic to Aspen, has become a cornerstone of her personal brand. Her fans eagerly anticipate these updates, which serve as a festive highlight each year.

Embracing Opulence with Leisure

This tradition underscores Carey’s fondness for merging luxury with leisure. Her updates, often set against the scenic backdrops of exotic locales, contribute to her image as a diva who embraces opulence in her lifestyle. The start of 2024 saw Carey sharing a video of herself elegantly descending into a jacuzzi, clad in a sparkling red frock.

Connecting with Fans

Carey’s festive New Year’s dips are more than just a personal indulgence. They offer her fans a glimpse into her luxurious lifestyle and celebrate the start of the New Year with a splash of glamour. These updates have become an anticipated part of the season, further cementing Carey’s status as a pop culture icon.

Arts & Entertainment Lifestyle United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

