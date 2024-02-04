Margot Robbie's Stardom Boosts 'The Legend of Tarzan' on Netflix

The allure of Hollywood is a fascinating dance of obscurity and fame. In this ever-changing world, a film that once struggled at the box office has found a new lease on life. It's the story of 'The Legend of Tarzan,' a movie that, despite a star-studded cast and a substantial budget, battled to break even. Today, however, the film is enjoying a resurgence of interest on Netflix, mainly due to the soaring popularity of its leading lady, Margot Robbie.

Margot Robbie: The Catalyst of Change

Robbie's elevation in Hollywood, following her recent role in 'Barbie,' has reignited interest in her past performances. 'The Legend of Tarzan' is currently perched at the No. 2 spot in the most-watched movies on Netflix, and it's clear that Robbie's star power is largely responsible. Initially, the film did not fare well, but Robbie's growing prominence has cascaded into a renewed appreciation for the film.

'Classic Fatigue' and the Initial Flop

Produced with a hefty $180 million budget, 'The Legend of Tarzan' was anticipated to be a box office hit. However, it struggled to recoup its investment, partly due to what is referred to as 'Classic Fatigue.' This term describes an audience's weariness towards repeated renditions of public domain stories. Regardless of the big names involved, including Alexander Skarsgård, the film initially received mixed reviews.

Sequel Prospects: Likely or Unlikely?

While the film's newfound popularity and the hint of a sequel in the original movie might suggest a follow-up is on the horizon, Robbie's current trajectory in Hollywood makes it improbable. As an actor and producer, she seems to be veering towards more innovative and engaging projects, prioritizing fresh, original content over revisiting past roles. This approach aligns with the shifting preferences of audiences who are seeking unique narratives beyond the traditional.