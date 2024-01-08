en English
Arts & Entertainment

Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’: No Acting Accolade But a Box Office Triumph

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:12 pm EST
Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’: No Acting Accolade But a Box Office Triumph

In a recent awards gathering, Australian actress Margot Robbie, familiar to audiences for her performance in the film ‘Barbie’, found herself absent from the winners’ podium. Despite not securing an individual acting honor for Robbie, the film ‘Barbie’ managed to make its presence felt in a distinctive way.

‘Barbie’ Breaks Box Office Records

While Robbie’s performance didn’t clinch her the award, her film ‘Barbie’ triumphed in other respects. The movie was bestowed the inaugural Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award, a recognition of its record-breaking performance. With a staggering worldwide gross of $1.4 billion and a domestic gross of $636 million, ‘Barbie’ smashed Warner Bros. records, becoming the studio’s highest-grossing release ever.

A Tribute to Moviegoers

Upon accepting the award on behalf of the film, Robbie paid tribute to ‘every single person on the planet who dressed up and went to the greatest place on earth – the movie theatres’. Her words, a heartfelt nod to the magic of the cinematic experience and the audiences who make it possible, underscored the significant accomplishment of ‘Barbie’.

A Night of Unfulfilled Expectations

The event, however, ended on a bittersweet note for Robbie. Despite her commendable performance in ‘Barbie’, the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture award ultimately went to Emma Stone for her portrayal of Bella Baxter in ‘Poor Things’. Even so, the recognition of ‘Barbie’ as a cinematic and box office success remains a significant feather in Robbie’s cap, marking yet another milestone in her illustrious career.

Arts & Entertainment Australia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

