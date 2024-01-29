Margot Robbie to Receive AACTA's Highest Honour; Ariana Grande and the Golden Guitar Awards Make Headlines

Australian actress Margot Robbie is set to receive the Trailblazer Award from the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) on the Gold Coast. The AACTA Trailblazer Award is a recognition of Robbie's significant impact on the global screen industry, with her versatile talent and captivating performances. This distinction is the highest honour in Australian film and TV, with illustrious predecessors including Chris Hemsworth, Simon Baker, and Isla Fisher.

Robbie's Recognition in the Film Industry

Robbie's dedication to her craft, ability to seamlessly inhabit diverse roles, and commitment to empowering women in film solidify her as an influential figure in the entertainment world. She expressed that receiving such recognition in her home country is incredibly meaningful, especially following her successful year with awards at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice, and Oscar nominations for 'Barbie'.

Ariana Grande's Spotify Milestone

In other entertainment news, Ariana Grande has achieved a milestone as the female artist with the most songs reaching one billion streams on Spotify, amounting to 14 songs. Spotify has teamed up with Grande to celebrate this achievement.

52nd Annual Golden Guitar Awards

The 52nd annual Golden Guitar Awards in Tamworth celebrated the best in country music, with The Wolf Brothers winning three awards including album of the year. Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham won the award for best song, while Kaylee Bell was named female artist of the year. Additionally, Justin Timberlake made an appearance at the event, performing his new single 'Selfish' and participating in a comedy sketch with Jimmy Fallon.