Arts & Entertainment

Margot Robbie Takes a Pause from Acting: A Shift to Behind-the-Scenes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:55 pm EST
Margot Robbie Takes a Pause from Acting: A Shift to Behind-the-Scenes

In a candid revelation, Margot Robbie, the actress celebrated for her performances in films like ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ and ‘Barbie,’ has decided to step away from the limelight. Amid the soaring popularity of her latest portrayal as the iconic doll in ‘Barbie,’ Robbie voiced a need for the audience to take a brief hiatus from her. However, this pause does not extend to her production commitments with her company, Lucky Chap.

From Actress to Producer

Robbie, who has not returned to an acting set for over a year, emphasized that her role as a producer is far from a break. The responsibility of steering her production company’s projects is a 24/7 commitment, providing no room for a respite. The actress turned producer also voiced her admiration for director Emerald Fennell and expressed her intent to not monopolize roles or hinder productions due to her schedule.

Nurturing A Directorial Dream

While discussing her ongoing and future ventures, Robbie unveiled a long-held aspiration – to direct. A desire she has been fostering for seven years, Robbie views the director’s chair as a position of privilege, one she believes she must earn. She admitted that the urge to take the helm of a production is mounting, but she is determined to equip herself further before stepping into this new role.

Future Prospects: Beyond Acting

While Robbie’s acting hiatus might disappoint her fans, the actress’s decision to focus more on her production work and potential directorial debut presents an exciting shift in her career. Discussions of her reprising her role as Harley Quinn in the DC franchise are ongoing, but Robbie remains open to passing the torch to other actresses. As she fades from the screen momentarily, Margot Robbie’s commitment to creating compelling narratives behind the scenes ensures her continued influence in the film industry.

Arts & Entertainment Australia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

