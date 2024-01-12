en English
Arts & Entertainment

Margot Robbie Steps Back from Acting, Eyes Producing and Directing

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:18 am EST
Margot Robbie Steps Back from Acting, Eyes Producing and Directing

Acclaimed Hollywood actress Margot Robbie, at the zenith of her career, has revealed plans to take a brief respite from acting. Fueled by the resounding success of her latest film ‘Barbie’, Robbie aims to recede from the limelight, driven by a belief that audiences may need a break from her on-screen presence.

Robbie’s Shift from Acting to Producing

The 33-year-old actress is not, however, stepping away from the world of cinema. Instead, she is shifting her focus towards producing, a role she describes as a ‘constant endeavor’. Her production company, Lucky Chap, has already made significant strides in the industry, collaborating with director Emerald Fennell on the acclaimed films ‘Promising Young Woman’ and ‘Saltburn’.

A Conscious Effort Not to Monopolize

Despite her love for performing, Robbie is conscientious about not monopolizing roles or impeding production schedules. Her decision to step back from acting, albeit temporarily, is a testament to her commitment to facilitating a smoother production process.

Directorial Ambitions on the Horizon

Robbie’s ambitions extend beyond acting and producing, she harbors a long-standing desire to direct. A goal she has spent seven years fostering, she views directing as a privilege one must earn. Robbie believes she is closing in on earning this privilege, yet she is in no rush, preferring to learn and prepare for the role diligently.

In conclusion, Margot Robbie’s decision to step back from acting is not an end but a shift in her cinematic journey. By focusing on producing and nurturing her directorial ambitions, Robbie continues to contribute to the world of cinema, ensuring her impact extends beyond the screen.

Arts & Entertainment Australia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

