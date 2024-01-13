en English
Arts & Entertainment

Margot Robbie Shines at AFI Awards Luncheon with Vintage Chanel Look Inspired by Barbie

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:11 am EST
Margot Robbie Shines at AFI Awards Luncheon with Vintage Chanel Look Inspired by Barbie

British and Hollywood luminaries illuminated the American Film Institute (AFI) awards luncheon on Friday, with one star, in particular, standing out – Margot Robbie. Known for her role in the recent box-office hit ‘Barbie’, Robbie’s presence underscored the event’s stature as a nexus of influential figures from the world of entertainment. Held at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, the AFI awards are a yearly recognition of excellence in film and television, providing a platform for industry professionals to honor their peers, network, and showcase their work.

A Vintage Ode to Barbie and Claudia Schiffer

Margot Robbie, paying homage to Claudia Schiffer and her character Barbie, graced the AFI awards in a vintage Chanel ensemble from the Spring 1995 show. The outfit, originally modelled by Schiffer, was a testament to Robbie’s ongoing inspiration from vintage styles. Chanel even custom-made a hot pink version of the heart-shaped bag from the same collection for Robbie, enhancing her look for the event.

Robbie’s Barbie-Inspired Outfit

Robbie arrived at the Four Seasons Hotel for the AFI Awards Luncheon representing her Barbie character in a vintage Chanel look. She donned a Spring 1995 Chanel tweed jacket, a belt, pin and handbag. The choice was apt, considering Robbie’s portrayal of Barbie in the iconic film that took the cinema world by storm last year. The event also marked the official collaboration between Chanel and the Barbie movie, with Robbie showcasing various iconic Chanel looks and accessories.

Star-Studded Event

The AFI Awards Luncheon wasn’t just about Robbie. Other noted British and Hollywood stars, including Selena Gomez, Natalie Portman, and Reese Witherspoon, added to the event’s glamour. The AFI Awards Luncheon, a significant event in the film industry, celebrates the 10 best movies and TV series of the past year. The details of the awards handed out and the specific accomplishments honored at this year’s luncheon were not disclosed.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

