Arts & Entertainment

Margot Robbie Sheds Light on ‘Saltburn’, Discusses Future Roles

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:16 pm EST
Margot Robbie Sheds Light on 'Saltburn', Discusses Future Roles

In a recent turn of events, Margot Robbie, at the age of 33, has not only starred in but also produced Emerald Fennell’s latest black comedy. The production was carried out under her company, LuckyChap Entertainment, which had previously backed Fennell’s critically acclaimed film ‘Promising Young Woman’ in 2020.

Controversy Surrounding a Scene

In the new film, a particular scene involving Barry Keoghan’s character, Oliver Quick and a controversial bathtub incident has sparked wide discussion. In an interview with Variety, Robbie discussed this scene and its impact on the audience. She remarked that the script, though shocking, quickly immerses the audience into the film’s world, making such moments feel less jarring in context. Robbie described Fennell’s screenplay as both disgusting and satisfying, designed to make viewers feel complicit in the depraved narrative.

Marketing Strategy and Reception

Robbie also shared insights into the film’s marketing strategy, emphasizing the importance of maintaining mystery and avoiding revealing plot twists in trailers. The film, titled ‘Saltburn’, received a positive four-star review from The Independent. Reviewer Clarisse Loughrey noted its satirical take on class without definitive conclusions and its ‘bile-slicked revulsion’.

Other Ventures

On a different note, Robbie reflected on the final line of dialogue in the Barbie screenplay. The line has been both controversial and celebrated for its subversive nature and its focus on reclaiming autonomy over the female body. She also hinted at the possible future of the Harley Quinn character in the DCU, mentioning the possibility of other actresses taking on the role. As of now, Lady Gaga is set to play an alternate version of Harley in the Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, which is scheduled for release in 2024.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

