en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez Lead Nominations at 2024 People’s Choice Awards

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:28 pm EST
Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez Lead Nominations at 2024 People’s Choice Awards

The fervor for the 2024 People’s Choice Awards is palpable as the nominations have been unveiled with Margot Robbie’s movie and Selena Gomez’s TV series leading their respective categories. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, recognized for their roles in “Barbie,” find themselves in a friendly rivalry in the Comedy Movie Star of the Year category. They are also contenders for the Male and Female Movie Star of the Year.

Star-Studded Nominee List

Adding to the star-studded nominee list are America Ferrera and Simu Liu, who have both been nominated for Movie Performance of the Year. The announcement of the versatile actor Simu Liu as the host of the awards ceremony was made alongside the unveiling of the nominations. Liu took to social media to express his gratitude for the incredible opportunity to celebrate the year in pop culture with fans.

New Categories Introduced

This year’s People’s Choice Awards have introduced new categories including Male Country Artist, Female Country Artist, Male Latin Artist, Female Latin Artist, and Concert Tour. These new categories reflect the expanding scope of the awards, acknowledging the diversity and range of talent in the entertainment industry.

Viewers at the Helm

The ceremony will be broadcast live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica across NBC, Peacock, and E!, engaging viewers globally. Fans can exert their influence on the awards by voting for their favorites online until January 19. This unique feature of the People’s Choice Awards, allowing viewers to directly affect the outcome, reinforces the awards’ commitment to being a true reflection of public opinion.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
26 seconds ago
Philadelphia Art Commission Approves Groundbreaking Harriet Tubman Statue Design
Philadelphia’s artistic landscape is set to welcome a new addition with the unanimous approval of a groundbreaking Harriet Tubman statue design by the city’s Art Commission. The design, dubbed ‘A Higher Power: The Call of a Freedom Fighter,’ is the brainchild of Jersey City-based sculptor, Alvin Pettit and emerged victorious from a pool of five
Philadelphia Art Commission Approves Groundbreaking Harriet Tubman Statue Design
Shubhi Sharma: A Transgender Actress's Plea for Inclusion in Bollywood
4 mins ago
Shubhi Sharma: A Transgender Actress's Plea for Inclusion in Bollywood
'Dead in America': DC Comics Revives John Constantine: Hellblazer
5 mins ago
'Dead in America': DC Comics Revives John Constantine: Hellblazer
'Zuckerberg: King of the Metaverse': An Exposé on the Enigmatic Leader of the Digital World
59 seconds ago
'Zuckerberg: King of the Metaverse': An Exposé on the Enigmatic Leader of the Digital World
AMD Launches RX 7600 XT and Fluid Motion Frames: A Revolution in Gaming
3 mins ago
AMD Launches RX 7600 XT and Fluid Motion Frames: A Revolution in Gaming
Bharat Rang Mahotsav Embraces Inclusivity; Exciting Lineup of Events Across India
4 mins ago
Bharat Rang Mahotsav Embraces Inclusivity; Exciting Lineup of Events Across India
Latest Headlines
World News
Penn State Wrestling Continues Dominance in Big Ten Dual-Meet Competitions
14 seconds
Penn State Wrestling Continues Dominance in Big Ten Dual-Meet Competitions
Imam Khataev Secures North American Boxing Federation Title, Maintaining Unbeaten Streak
18 seconds
Imam Khataev Secures North American Boxing Federation Title, Maintaining Unbeaten Streak
Extreme Cold Tests Players and Fans During NFL Game
25 seconds
Extreme Cold Tests Players and Fans During NFL Game
Chris Heck's Infectious Enthusiasm for Aston Villa FC and the Rise of U.S. Investment in English Football
1 min
Chris Heck's Infectious Enthusiasm for Aston Villa FC and the Rise of U.S. Investment in English Football
Haryana's Minister Anil Vij Takes Unyielding Stand Against Immigration Fraud
2 mins
Haryana's Minister Anil Vij Takes Unyielding Stand Against Immigration Fraud
AEW Collision: A Night of Thrilling Matches and Expanding Horizons
3 mins
AEW Collision: A Night of Thrilling Matches and Expanding Horizons
Forecasted Pest Surge Prompts Precautionary Measures in Kansas
3 mins
Forecasted Pest Surge Prompts Precautionary Measures in Kansas
Poison Ivy in Kansas: A Hidden Hazard in the Great Outdoors
4 mins
Poison Ivy in Kansas: A Hidden Hazard in the Great Outdoors
Simon Zebo Scores 35th European Try: A Game-Changer for Munster and Ireland?
4 mins
Simon Zebo Scores 35th European Try: A Game-Changer for Munster and Ireland?
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app