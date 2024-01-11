Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez Lead Nominations at 2024 People’s Choice Awards

The fervor for the 2024 People’s Choice Awards is palpable as the nominations have been unveiled with Margot Robbie’s movie and Selena Gomez’s TV series leading their respective categories. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, recognized for their roles in “Barbie,” find themselves in a friendly rivalry in the Comedy Movie Star of the Year category. They are also contenders for the Male and Female Movie Star of the Year.

Star-Studded Nominee List

Adding to the star-studded nominee list are America Ferrera and Simu Liu, who have both been nominated for Movie Performance of the Year. The announcement of the versatile actor Simu Liu as the host of the awards ceremony was made alongside the unveiling of the nominations. Liu took to social media to express his gratitude for the incredible opportunity to celebrate the year in pop culture with fans.

New Categories Introduced

This year’s People’s Choice Awards have introduced new categories including Male Country Artist, Female Country Artist, Male Latin Artist, Female Latin Artist, and Concert Tour. These new categories reflect the expanding scope of the awards, acknowledging the diversity and range of talent in the entertainment industry.

Viewers at the Helm

The ceremony will be broadcast live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica across NBC, Peacock, and E!, engaging viewers globally. Fans can exert their influence on the awards by voting for their favorites online until January 19. This unique feature of the People’s Choice Awards, allowing viewers to directly affect the outcome, reinforces the awards’ commitment to being a true reflection of public opinion.