Arts & Entertainment

Margot Robbie Honors Claudia Schiffer with Vintage Chanel at AFI Awards

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:11 am EST
In an exquisite display of fashion homage, Margot Robbie, the lead actress of the 2023 movie ‘Barbie’, graced the AFI Awards Luncheon in Beverly Hills, donned in an iconic vintage Chanel ensemble. The outfit, a distinctive coral and black crop top paired with a black skirt, was originally modeled by Claudia Schiffer at Chanel’s Spring 1995 ready-to-wear show. Adding to its uniqueness, the top was adorned with a distinctive flower-shaped piece of jewelry, while the skirt featured a gold chain with the iconic Chanel logo.

A Nod to Vintage Barbie Fashion

Robbie’s vintage Chanel attire was more than a fashion statement. It was a strategic part of a broader approach to draw style inspiration from vintage pieces associated with the Barbie doll. The actress attended the occasion with Greta Gerwig, the film’s co-writer and director, and co-star America Ferrera. The trio’s fashion choices created a harmonious blend of vintage and contemporary, echoing the essence of the ‘Barbie’ movie.

The Chanel Connection

In the ‘Barbie’ film, Robbie’s character also sports vintage Chanel, including outfits and a necklace directly linked to the ones Schiffer wore in the 1995 show. This strategic choice creates a unique connection between the movie’s costumes and the original Chanel designs. Chanel took this partnership a step further by creating a special hot pink heart-shaped bag for the film, a reminiscent of one from the same vintage collection.

A Creative Collaboration

Jacqueline Durran, the film’s costume designer, shared insights about incorporating pieces from Karl Lagerfeld’s ’90s Barbie collection designed for Schiffer. This creative collaboration not only pays homage to the fashion legacy of Barbie but also creates a beautiful synergy between the movie’s narrative and its costumes. The result is a film where every outfit tells a story, and each piece of clothing is a nod to the iconic Barbie’s fashion evolution.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

