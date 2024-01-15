Margot Robbie Dazzles in Red at 29th Critics Choice Awards

Acclaimed actress Margot Robbie made a resplendent appearance at the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards, adorning a custom Balmain red gown that stole the spotlight on the red carpet. The event, renowned for celebrating the year’s most exceptional achievements in film and television, also served as a stage for a spectacular fashion showcase.

The Red Carpet Glamour

Known for her roles in several high-profile films, Margot Robbie left an indelible imprint with her striking fashion choice. The red gown, embellished with a lush garland of red roses on its off-shoulder neckline, stood out amidst the evening’s various fashion highlights. The Critics Choice Awards, in addition to recognizing talent in the entertainment industry, often set the tone for fashion trends across the globe.

Stars and Styles

Other celebrities, including Dua Lipa, Tracee Ellis Ross, Charles Melton, and Billie Eilish, graced the event, each adding their unique style to the evening’s vibrant fashion mosaic. With the return of red carpet glamour, stars embraced bright colors, ruffles, and sparkles, contributing to a visual spectacle that enthralled fashion enthusiasts and attendees alike. Robbie’s red Balmain column dress, accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, was among the most talked-about outfits.

A Night of Celebrations

The Critics Choice Awards marked a significant milestone in both filmmaking and television programming for 2023. The film ‘Barbie’ led the nominations with a record-breaking 18 nods, and ‘The Morning Show’ led the television contenders with six nominations. Among other highlights, Harrison Ford was set to receive the Career Achievement Award, and America Ferrera was to be presented with the SeeHer Award. The event, hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler, took place at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, and was broadcast live on The CW at 7 p.m. ET.