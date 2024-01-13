en English
Arts & Entertainment

Margot Robbie Dazzles in Chanel at AFI Awards

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:57 pm EST
Margot Robbie Dazzles in Chanel at AFI Awards

On a sun-kissed Friday at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, the American Film Institute (AFI) Awards Luncheon unfolded, unfurling a dazzling tapestry of Hollywood royalty. Among them, the British-born actress Margot Robbie, known for her upcoming role in the film ‘Barbie,’ radiated a distinct charm, attracting the limelight like a beacon in the star-studded night.

Margot Robbie: A Vintage Vision in Chanel

Channelling her Barbie character, Robbie graced the event in a vintage Chanel ensemble, painting an image of old-world elegance against the contemporary backdrop of the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles. Her attire, a tweed jacket paired with a belt pin and handbag, hailed from Chanel’s Spring 1995 collection, fondly termed the ‘Barbie Collection.’ This choice of attire, a nod to her character in the forthcoming film, added a layer of intrigue to her persona, blending fiction with reality in an enchanting dance.

AFI Awards: A Celebration of Artistic Brilliance

The AFI Awards Luncheon is more than just a gathering; it is an annual celebration of artistic achievements in film and television. It offers a platform for the entertainment industry’s creative minds to bask in the recognition they rightly deserve, awarding both creative ensembles and individual artists. The event showcases a diverse panorama of actors, directors, producers, and other key figures who shape the narrative of Hollywood, and beyond.

Reflecting on the Year in Entertainment

The luncheon also serves as an avenue to reflect on the past year’s contributions to the film and television landscapes. The AFI’s annual list of the top 10 TV shows and films of 2023 was celebrated, highlighting the creative endeavours that have left a profound impact on audiences worldwide. As we look forward to the narratives that 2024 will unfold, the AFI Awards Luncheon stands as a testament to the unending creativity and dedication of the entertainment industry.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Arts & Entertainment

