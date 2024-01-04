en English
Arts & Entertainment

Margot Robbie and Zac Efron: A Journey from Unnoticed Roles to Spotlight Performances

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:56 pm EST
In an enlightening exploration of their early acting careers and current projects, Margot Robbie and Zac Efron offer a candid peek into the realities of Hollywood. The actors, known for their versatile roles and memorable performances, share their initial experiences, struggles, and aspirations, painting a vivid picture of their journeys from the fringes to the spotlights of the industry.

From Unpaid Commercials to Nominated Roles

Margot Robbie, before her international success, graced the screens in unpaid commercials to gain exposure. One such stint placed her in the background of a Hooters commercial, leading to a job offer by the establishment. However, Robbie, harboring loftier ambitions for her acting career, chose to pursue her path in the industry. Her latest project, a film directed by Greta Gerwig, has now placed her in the limelight, earning her multiple award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actress.

Zac Efron: From a Gunshot Wound to Wrestling Rings

Reflecting on his early acting roles, Zac Efron recounted one where he portrayed a character with a severe gunshot wound. Today, at 36, Efron is preparing to debut on Australian screens in his new movie, ‘The Iron Claw.’ In this film, he steps into the shoes of professional wrestler Kevin Von Erich, showcasing a significant physical transformation for the role. Efron’s performance as Von Erich, complete with a substantial muscle gain and a wig, has been lauded, indicating his growth as an actor.

A Glimpse into The Iron Claw

In ‘The Iron Claw,’ Efron brings alive the character of real-life professional wrestler Kevin Von Erich. His background in dance helped him in the wrestling scenes, drawing parallels between the two art forms. Despite not being a wrestling fan in his youth, Efron delivers a convincing performance. The film, heavily praised for its emotional depth, is set to release in the UK next month following its US debut. It has been welcomed with positive reviews, with critics calling it a major tearjerker. Efron’s performance has stirred an online campaign for an Oscar nomination, demonstrating the impact of his portrayal of Von Erich.

Australia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

