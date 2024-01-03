en English
Arts & Entertainment

Mardi Gras 2024: The Artistry and Dedication Behind Mobile’s Vibrant Floats

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:05 pm EST
Mardi Gras 2024: The Artistry and Dedication Behind Mobile's Vibrant Floats

As the calendar flips to 2024, the city of Mobile in Alabama is pulsating with energy and anticipation. The raison d’être? Mardi Gras, the city’s most awaited annual extravaganza. At the heart of this preparation, Ben Kaiser of Mirth Artists LLC, a master float builder, is meticulously crafting over 60 floats, each a testament to the city’s rich cultural heritage.

Artistry in Motion

At the core of each float lies a story, narrated through the intricate details meticulously crafted by Kaiser and his team. The Isabella float, for instance, is a visual spectacle, featuring a mother sea serpent and her two offspring. The distinction? The amount of plaque on their teeth. Drawing inspiration from creatures as diverse as bearded dragon lizards and iguanas, the float is a testament to Kaiser’s artistic ingenuity.

A Labor of Love

Creating these floats is no small feat. Each one is handcrafted, with layers of cardboard, wire, and paste taking form under the experienced hands of Kaiser and his 15-person team. A final touch of paint and Mardi Gras flair, and the floats are ready to steal the show. Kaiser’s pride in his work is palpable, and his anticipation of seeing his creations in the parade is matched only by his excitement for next year’s themes.

Preserving Cultural Heritage

Kaiser’s dedication and the collective efforts of the city’s artisans breathe life into Mobile’s Mardi Gras celebration. Beyond the revelry, it is about preserving a unique cultural heritage, one that only one other city in America can rival. As the floats roll out, they carry with them the spirit of Mobile, a testament to a tradition that has stood the test of time and continues to enthral year after year.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

