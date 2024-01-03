en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Mardi Gras 2024: Behind the Scenes with New Orleans’ Float Makers

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:35 pm EST
Mardi Gras 2024: Behind the Scenes with New Orleans’ Float Makers

As Twelfth Night heralds the commencement of Mardi Gras 2024 in New Orleans, the city pulses with anticipation and an air of festivity. Amid this festive spirit, a dedicated group of artists, the unsung heroes of the Carnival, are meticulously working against the clock to breathe life into this year’s Mardi Gras floats.

Float Makers: The Artisans behind the Spectacle

At Royal Artists, teams are toiling tirelessly to finalize floats for several renowned krewes such as Krewe d’Etat, Chaos, and Proteus Rex. Each float is a testament to the artists’ enormous talent, with ornate designs and vibrant colors that capture the essence of the Mardi Gras spirit. The Rex float, a perennial favorite, is being carefully draped with protective sheeting in the krewe’s den, a sign that the masterpiece is nearing completion.

Kern Studios: Adding Flourishes to the Carnival

Simultaneously, across town, artists at Kern Studios are equally immersed in their craft. They are diligently embellishing other floats with intricate flourishes and detailed decorations, their skilled hands shaping the Carnival’s visual spectacle. Each stroke of the brush, each carefully sculpted detail, brings the floats closer to being parade-ready.

Mardi Gras 2024: A Showcase of Artistic Craftsmanship

As Mardi Gras 2024 fast approaches, photos showcasing the artists’ hard work and dedication are emerging. They reveal the intense labor and artistic expertise that go into creating these elaborate floats, a central element of the Mardi Gras celebrations. Additionally, JAMNOLA’s Mardi Gras Closet, an art exhibit featuring Mardi Gras-themed displays and murals, pays a vibrant tribute to the event. Created with over 20,000 recycled Mardi Gras beads, the exhibit features King Cake Thrones, Baby Doll Umbrellas, and murals adorned with Mardi Gras Krewe icons, further enriching the city’s cultural tapestry.

As the city of New Orleans prepares to step into the rhythm of Mardi Gras, the float makers continue their tireless work, their efforts reflecting the city’s vibrant cultural heritage. The anticipation builds, not just for the revelry and celebration, but also for the unveiling of these stunning floats that, year after year, continue to captivate spectators from around the globe.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
42 seconds ago
EXO’s Suho to Make Historical Drama Debut in 'The Crown Prince Has Disappeared'
EXO’s Suho is set to captivate audiences in his first historical K-drama, ‘The Crown Prince Has Disappeared.’ This highly anticipated series, directed by Kim Jin-man and written by Kim Ji-soo and Park Cheol, is scheduled to grace screens in the first half of 2024. The romantic comedy takes place in the Joseon era, presenting a
EXO’s Suho to Make Historical Drama Debut in 'The Crown Prince Has Disappeared'
Davido's Struggle with Yoruba Language Ignites Online Discourse
5 mins ago
Davido's Struggle with Yoruba Language Ignites Online Discourse
Chartmetric Revamps Artist Pages with Enhanced User Experience
6 mins ago
Chartmetric Revamps Artist Pages with Enhanced User Experience
La Brea Concludes with Season 3: A Journey through Time Comes to an End
48 seconds ago
La Brea Concludes with Season 3: A Journey through Time Comes to an End
John Ridley Unveils Details of Scrapped Eternals Marvel TV Series
3 mins ago
John Ridley Unveils Details of Scrapped Eternals Marvel TV Series
Susanne Bartsch's Surrealist Ball: A Night of Art, Fashion, and Nightlife
5 mins ago
Susanne Bartsch's Surrealist Ball: A Night of Art, Fashion, and Nightlife
Latest Headlines
World News
Lawrence Township Council Elects First Black Mayor Amid Heated Debate
1 min
Lawrence Township Council Elects First Black Mayor Amid Heated Debate
Unraveling the Complex Interplay of Mental Health, Social Media, and Substance Use Disorders
1 min
Unraveling the Complex Interplay of Mental Health, Social Media, and Substance Use Disorders
Texas' 394th District Court Set for Partisan Shift as Republicans Eye Uncontested Win
1 min
Texas' 394th District Court Set for Partisan Shift as Republicans Eye Uncontested Win
From Cricket to Badminton: Omer Khan’s Daughters Shine in UAE
1 min
From Cricket to Badminton: Omer Khan’s Daughters Shine in UAE
Kaia Gerber's Rigorous Workout: The Secret Behind the Supermodel's Strength
2 mins
Kaia Gerber's Rigorous Workout: The Secret Behind the Supermodel's Strength
Al Ain Marathon Series: A Display of Endurance and Equestrian Mastery
2 mins
Al Ain Marathon Series: A Display of Endurance and Equestrian Mastery
Italian Football Club Perugia Fans Pay Tribute to 'Mimmo' Pucciarini in Remarkable Ceremony
3 mins
Italian Football Club Perugia Fans Pay Tribute to 'Mimmo' Pucciarini in Remarkable Ceremony
ADA Welcomes Diverse Expertise in 2024 Board of Directors
3 mins
ADA Welcomes Diverse Expertise in 2024 Board of Directors
Saudi Explorer Badr Al-Shebani Conquers South Pole, Inspires a Generation
3 mins
Saudi Explorer Badr Al-Shebani Conquers South Pole, Inspires a Generation
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
8 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
50 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
51 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app