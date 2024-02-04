Marc Jacobs Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Nostalgic Fashion Show Featuring Lori Harvey

On a memorable night at the Park Avenue Armory, fashion maestro Marc Jacobs celebrated his 40th anniversary in the industry with a captivating show at the New York Fashion Week. The collection on display was a nostalgic nod to childhood, inspired by the whimsical world of paper dolls and a sense of wonderment. The guest list was a glittering array of celebrities, with the likes of Lil Kim, Dakota Fanning, and Lori Harvey gracing the occasion.

Lori Harvey's Doll-esque Look

Harvey provided an exclusive behind-the-scenes look to ELLE.com, revealing her preparation for the event. Opting for a 'doll-esque' beauty look, she prepared at the Aman New York in Midtown Manhattan. Her outfit for the event was a sparkling testament to the theme of the show. Harvey donned a two-piece crystal-embellished set over a white tank top, accessorized with a white Marc Jacobs chain bag and further accentuated by diamonds. The ensemble was a chic and sparkling statement that perfectly complemented the whimsical theme of the Marc Jacobs show.

The Nostalgic Runway

The runway was a nostalgic journey, featuring oversized silhouettes, exaggerated fashions, and references to different eras and styles. The collection paid homage to the brand's 40-year journey in the fashion industry. A notable inclusion was the brand's lower-price, streetwear-minded line, which offered a modern take on the brand's classic styles. Actress Kathryn Newton was all praise for these innovative reinterpretations.

Marc Jacobs: A Celebration of 40 Years

The event was more than just a fashion show; it was a celebration of Marc Jacobs' remarkable 40-year journey in the fashion industry. From his innovative designs to his ability to continuously reinvent the brand while staying true to its core, Marc Jacobs has left an indelible mark in the world of fashion. The 40th-anniversary show was a fitting tribute to his legacy, a perfect blend of nostalgia and forward-thinking fashion.