Marc E. Bassy: Redefining Success in Music Industry through Independence and Innovation

San Francisco-born singer-songwriter, Marc E. Bassy, has emerged on the global music map as a beacon of independence and innovation. Once known for his heartrending melodies such as the gold single 'Morning' and the double platinum hit 'You & Me' with G-Eazy, he is now setting a new paradigm of success in the music industry with his entrepreneurial approach.

From Heartbreaks to Empowerment

Bassy's musical journey reflects a significant evolution. Once lost in the labyrinth of heartbreak-themed music, he has now found his way to more empowering tunes. His transformation is not just artistic but extends to how he perceives his career and the industry at large. The year 2019 marked a turning point when Bassy parted ways with Republic Records, choosing a path less traveled by most artists - independence.

Independent Artistry and Entrepreneurship

Bassy's shift towards independence was strategically planned and executed. He founded his own independent label, New Gold Medal Records, offering him total control over his music and marketing. His decision echoes a growing trend among artists to prefer entrepreneurial paths over traditional music industry structures. Bassy sees ownership and autonomy as the new standard for success in the industry, a view that is steadily gaining traction among his contemporaries.

Folk Hero Funk: A New Musical Blend

As an independent artist, Bassy's third album, 'Folk Hero Funk', is set to release on July 28, 2023. The album promises an innovative blend of folk, pop, and R&B sounds, showcasing his versatility as an artist. Its creation was influenced by a conversation with the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, which led to a recording session in Paris. The album, mixed and mastered at the revered Motorbass Studios, stands as a tribute to their planned collaboration and maintains full analog integrity.

A Versatile Artist and a Dedicated Team

Bassy's collaborations extend across a wide range of musicians, reflecting his eclectic taste and adaptability. His team, though small, is dedicated and shares his vision of the future of music. His background, rooted in a family of business owners, has undoubtedly influenced his approach to music and business. For Bassy, the importance of ownership and cultural impact far outweighs traditional metrics of success.