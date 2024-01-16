Marc Cohn Resumes Live Performances, Sparking Excitement with 2024 Tour Comeback

Grammy-winning artist, Marc Cohn, known for his soul-stirring single "Walking in Memphis", has announced a much-anticipated return to live performances with a tour set to begin in 2024. Despite not having released a solo album since 2007, Cohn has kept himself immersed in music, contributing to projects by other artists and nurturing his creative process.

Return to the Stage in 2024

Marking his resurgence after a period of silence in the music industry, Cohn will make his first appearance at the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, CA. Further increasing his fans' delight, he will also perform live at the Fox Tucson Theatre on January 17, 2024. Tickets for these performances can be acquired through Ticket Lodge, known for delivering a personalized ticket purchasing experience.

A Diverse Musical Journey

Born in Ohio, Cohn's musical journey started early. His love for the guitar began at a young age, and he later embraced the piano during his time at Oberlin College. His exposure to classical music and the advice from music industry titan Jerry Wexler to sing with restraint have greatly influenced his musical style. Even though his solo album releases have been sparse, his collaborations with artists such as William Bell and The Blind Boys of Alabama have kept him active in the music scene.

Continued Lyricism and Collaborations

While many artists turned to writing and recording during the pandemic, Cohn spent most of the period grappling with worry, especially due to the uncertain future of live performances. However, he has never stopped writing lyrics. Open to collaborations, particularly with his friend and mentor John Leventhal, Cohn channels his creativity into projects while focusing on the return to live touring.